Varyaa Creations IPO To Open On April 22: Check Lot Size, Price Band, And More

New Delhi: Varyaa Creations, a company dealing in precious and semi-precious stones, gold, silver, and other metals, has fixed the price band for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at Rs 150 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Issue Worth

The IPO is worth approximately Rs 20.10 crore.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Subscription Dates

The public issue will open for subscription on Monday, April 22, and close on Thursday, April 25.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Issue Size

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1,340,000 equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Lot Size

The lot size for the IPO consists of 1,000 shares, with a minimum application size of 1,000 equity shares and multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Price Band

The fixed price issue at Rs 150 per equity share represents 15 times the face value.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Allotment Date

The basis of the allotment of shares for Varyaa Creations IPO is tentatively set to be finalized on Friday, April 26.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Refund And Share Credit Date

Refunds for the IPO will begin processing on Monday, April 29, and on the same day, shares will be credited to the allottees' demat accounts.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Listing Date

Varyaa Creations shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, April 30.

Use Of Fund

The net proceeds from the offering are intended for various purposes, including financing the opening of a new showroom, covering capital expenditure costs associated with the proposed showroom, purchasing inventory for the new showroom, and general corporate purposes.

About Varyaa Creations

According to the Prospectus, Varyaa Creations trades in precious and semi-precious stones, gold, silver, and other metals in bulk.

Additionally, the company plans to venture into producing and marketing jewellery starting this fiscal year. It utilizes job workers based in Mumbai for the production of its jewellery.