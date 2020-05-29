हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea zooms 30% amid reports of Google investment interest

The move assumes significance as Vodafone Idea -- where Vodafone holds just over 45 per cent stake -- is staring at nearly Rs 58,000 crore in unpaid statutory dues.

Vodafone Idea zooms 30% amid reports of Google investment interest

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday zoomed nearly 30 per cent amid reports that tech titan Google was eyeing a minority stake in the British telecom group's struggling India business.

Reacting to the reports, stock of the company rallied 29.89 per cent to Rs 7.56 on BSE.

On NSE, it rose sharply by 25 per cent to Rs 7.25.

The investment in Vodafone Idea will pit the search giant against Facebook which has picked up a stake in Jio Platforms, the firm that houses India's youngest but biggest telecom company - Reliance Jio.

Alphabet Inc's Google is looking to buy about 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Both companies refused to comment.

The move assumes significance as Vodafone Idea -- where Vodafone holds just over 45 per cent stake -- is staring at nearly Rs 58,000 crore in unpaid statutory dues.

The BSE, meanwhile, has sought clarification from Vodafone Idea with reference to report.

 

Vodafone IdeaGoogleBSENSENiftySensex
