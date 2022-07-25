NewsBusinessMarkets
ZOMATO

Zomato shares fall to their lowest levels as lock in period ends

As per reports, Zomato`s total paid up capital of the one year overhang is around 78 per cent and market experts were expecting Zomato shares to sell-off this week.

Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 03:11 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Zomato shares fall to their lowest levels as lock in period ends

New Delhi: Zomato shares fell to their lowest levels on Monday since the IPO was launched at Rs 76 per share as the one year lock in period for investors considered insiders has ended.

Zomato was down 11.28 per cent at Rs 47.60 in afternoon trade. It hit a 52 week low of Rs 46. Its peak price in 52 weeks was Rs 169.10.

The one year lock-in for promoters, shareholders, employees and others considered as insiders ended on Monday.

As per reports, Zomato`s total paid up capital of the one year overhang is around 78 per cent and market experts were expecting Zomato shares to sell-off this week.

The Zomato IPO was listed on the stock exchanges on July 23 last year and the one year lock in has expired.

Zomato`s previous close was Rs 53.65 and after selling pressure in the morning is now down by more than 11 per cent.

ZomatoZomato stockZomato sharesZomato IPO

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan