New Delhi: In February earlier this year, Gulveer Singh experienced a devastating setback at the conclusion of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran. Despite initially basking in the glory of clinching gold in the men’s 3,000-meter race, his joy was short-lived as his medal was subsequently revoked due to a lane infringement. Despite fervent efforts by the Athletics Federation of India to appeal the decision, their endeavors were ultimately fruitless. While the 3,000m event isn't included in the Paris Olympics, securing victory would have undoubtedly provided a significant boost to the young athlete's morale and confidence.

Over the ensuing weeks, Singh has diligently embarked on a journey of resilience and perseverance to overcome the disappointment. On March 16, the determined 22-year-old stood poised at the starting line of the 10,000-meter race at the TEN meet in San Juan Capistrano, United States. By the race's conclusion, he had ample reasons to rejoice.

Clocking in at an impressive time of 27:41:81, Singh not only secured the silver medal but also achieved a remarkable feat along the way. He surpassed the national record of 28:02:89, a record that had been held by his own coach, Surendra Singh, since 2008. Moreover, this milestone marked the first instance in his distance running career where he breached the elusive 28-minute mark.

This remarkable progress is a testament to Singh's relentless dedication and determination. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Singh embarked on his journey in competitive running a mere three years ago in 2019. Initially motivated by the prospect of advancement within the Indian Army, where he is currently employed, Singh's talent for both endurance and speed quickly became evident to his superiors. With the guidance of structured training, Singh's performances began to reflect his potential.

His ascent in the world of athletics has been marked by significant milestones. In April 2022, he clinched the bronze medal in the 10,000m event at the National Federation Cup in Thenhipalam, marking his debut on the senior level podium. By October of the same year, he ascended to the pinnacle of success by securing the top spot at the National Games.

Despite encountering a sluggish start in 2023 at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, Singh's resolute determination propelled him forward. His victory at the event not only secured his qualification for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok but also marked the beginning of a period of consistent improvement. This culminated in his impressive performance at the Asian Games, where he clinched the bronze medal in the 10,000m race, registering his second-fastest time of 28:17:21.

At 22 years old, Singh remains a work in progress under the tutelage of coach Surendra Singh. Despite his commendable achievements, he still has 41 seconds to shave off his time to meet the qualification standards for the Olympics. However, his recent stellar performance positions him as India's most promising contender for Olympic qualification. The road ahead will undoubtedly require continued dedication and hard work from both coach and athlete, but the trajectory of Singh's career suggests that he is more than capable of rising to the challenge.