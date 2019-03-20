Poco F1 128 GB storage variant gets temporary price cut of Rs 2000

New Delhi: Xiaomi's Poco F1 6 GB+ 128 GB storage variant has got a temporary price cut of Rs 2,000 in India.

After the price cut the Poco F1 6 GB+ 128 GB will come at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 22,999. The price cut over the model can be availed for three days starting March 25, Poco said.

Poco has tweeted:

Unbelievable but it's true! #POCOF1 6GB + 128GB variant will be available at just ₹20,999 on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG and @Flipkart. Are you excited? RT if you are! pic.twitter.com/koR4NEWDz9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 20, 2019

Poco phone is a Xiaomi sub-brand. It had launched the F1 smartphone in India in August last year. Poco uses Xiaomi's 6 manufacturing facilities to locally manufacture Poco F1. The phones were launched in three variants Poco F1 (6GB+64GB), Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) and Poco F1 (8GB+256GB).

The Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch screen featuging Corning Gorilla Glass. It has 18.7:9 edge to edge display.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8 GHz with AIE 845 GPU.

The device has 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera with dual pixel autofocus and a large 1.4μm pixel sensor in the primary lens. It has 20MP high-res sensor coupled with 2μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel) front shooter with AI Beautify 4.0.

The phone houses a mammoth 4000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0. The Poco F1 runs MIUI and it is equipped with an infrared light sensor and infrared camera, instant face unlocking features.