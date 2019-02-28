Samsung Galaxy A50, A30, A10 launched in India: Price and availability

New Delhi: Samsung launched the new Galaxy A series in India – Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 – on Thursday.

Price and availability

Galaxy A50 will be priced at Rs 22,990 for 6 + 64GB and Rs 19,990 for 4 + 64GB RAM memory variants. Galaxy A30 will be available for Rs 16,990 and Galaxy A10 will be priced at Rs 8,490. The devices will be available starting March 2, 2019.

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50 comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ Next-Gen Infinity-U Display and Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED resolution. With minimum bezels, the device offers a screen to body ratio of 91.6%. The phone packs powerful new triple rear camera comes with an 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens, with a 123° field of view. It has 25MP main camera and is equipped with F1.7 lens. The 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 lens lets you click picture perfect portraits by allowing to adjust bokeh effect in background.

Galaxy A50 also features Samsung’s Intelligent Scene Optimizer. The phone is equipped with on-screen fingerprint unlocking, 4000mAh battery, 15W Fast Charge technology and USB Type C. The phone will come in three new colour options: white, blue and .

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30 includes advanced camera features such as a dual camera of 16MP (F1.7) + 5MP (F2.2), including an Ultra Wide-angle lens. Equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery and a 15W fast charging technology, the phone comes with edge-to-edge 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

Galaxy A30 has an ergonomically designed rear fingerprint sensor. It will be available in red, blue and black colours.

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2 inch HD+ Infinity V display, 13MP rear camera with F1.9 aperture and a 5MP front camera with face recognition. It will have a battery of 3,400mAh capacity and will be available in red, blue and black colours.