Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition launched in India –Price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched the much awaited Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India.

The Mi NoteBook 14 will come at inaugural price starting Rs 41,999. Xiaomi said that the inaugural price will be vaild only till July 16. The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition has been launched at starting price of Rs 54,999 for the Intel Core i5 model. The notebook with Intel Core i7 option is available at Rs 59,999.

Buyers can also get Rs 2,000 instant discount on both laptops from HDFC Bank cards. The laptops will go on first sale on June 17 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio.

The Mi NoteBook comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Windows10 Home Edition. Mi fans will also get a 1-month free trial of Office 365 on the Mi NoteBook, Xiaomi said.

Weighing just 1.5kg the Mi Notebook 14 has 14 inch Full HD Anti-glare Display. Equipped with the latest Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, stereo speakers combined with the DTS audio processing app.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon comes with 10th Generation Intel Core i7 / 10th Generation Intel Core i5. The 14 inch Full HD (1920x1080) Anti-glare Display laptop has 178° Wide-viewing Angle with 81.2 % screen-to-body ratio. The 1.35kg laptop comes with 2x2W Stereo Speakers.

In terms of I/O, the laptops feature 2 USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port.

MiNoteBook 14 Horizon Edition key specs at a glance

1.35kg ultra-light

10th Generation Intel Core i7/ 10th Generation Intel Core i5

NVIDIA GeForce MX350

8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM

Super Thin Bezels & Ultra Light

35.56cm (14 inch) FHD Anti-glare Horizon Display

512GB PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD/512GB SATA 3 SSD

Windows 10 Home

Up to 10 hours of Battery

Mi Notebook 14 key specs at a glance

10th Generation Intel Core i5

NVIDIA GeForce MX250

512GB SATA SSD

8GB DDR4 RAM

Full HD Anti-glare Display 35.56cm (14 inch)

1.5kg Light & Sleek

10-hour battery

Mi Webcam HD included

