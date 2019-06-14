Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie update in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has started rolling out its MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update for its Redmi 6 Pro in India.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain announced the news on Thursday via a tweet. In the tweet Jain said: "Mi fans, Redmi 6 Pro now comes with the goodness of pie, Android 9.0 Pie! Update to the latest version now and experience the finest of MIUI + Android."

The new update brings features like system-wide dark mode and navigation gesture support.

It includes bug fixes for low battery warning that wasn`t appearing in landscape mode and also resolves the issue with notification badges on WhatsApp icon.

In addition, the new update brings support for `face unlock` in order to secure installed apps.

To recall, the device was launched in India back in the month of September last year alongside other Redmi 6 series phones like the Redmi 6 and 6A.

At the time of launch, the phone was running Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 software out-of-the-box.

As for its specifications, the device features a 5.84-inch display with 2280×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

The device houses a dual camera setup carrying a 12MP+5MP sensors at the back and a 5MP camera on the front.