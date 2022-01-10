BMW to turn your luxury car into a private cinema lounge, here’s how

Covid-19 restrictions have restricted every possible source for entertainment. From cinema halls to shopping malls, there is no access to anything due to Covid-19 guidelines. However, BMW has come up with a solution for cinema lovers! Leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group has previewed an in-car entertainment system for its future models.

At the Consumer Electronics Show, the company said that the 'My Mode Theatre' transforms the rear of the interior into a private cinema lounge with surround sound and 5G connectivity with a panorama display in 32:9 format.

It offers a 31-inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound, and an individual streaming program. The large screen with a smart TV function is extended out of the headliner on request by a sophisticated rotary movement on two articulated rails at the sides.

Read also: Yamaha FZ-X receives a price hike of Rs 2,000; check new prices here

The BMW theatre screen can be controlled by touch operation or using touchpads integrated into the rear doors. "We develop immersive, digital experiences for sheer driving pleasure. In Theatre Mode, the rear of the interior is transformed into a private cinema lounge," Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Development, said in a statement.

The large screen with a smart TV function is extended out of the headliner on request by a sophisticated rotary movement on two articulated rails at the sides. The BMW Theatre Screen can be controlled by touch operation or using touchpads integrated into the rear doors.

To help deliver this bold innovation, the company said it selected Amazon Fire TV to bring together the content and technology that makes seamless in-vehicle entertainment experiences possible. BMW said the in-car entertainment system will be available in its future luxury-class models.

With inputs from IANS

Live TV

#mute