COVID-19: Govt makes 7-days quarantine mandatory for all international passengers

Health Ministry of India has issued new guidelines for the international arriving passengers and the new guidelines will come into effect from January 11.

Image for representation

Health Ministry of India has issued new guidelines for international travellers. As per the new guidelines, on arrival in India, all international passengers will have to be in home quarantine for 7 days.

The new guidelines will come into effect from January 11. The guidelines also mentioned that a RT-PCR test is required on the 8th day after the quarantine ends.

This is a developing story. 

COVID-19OmicronTravelHealth Ministry
