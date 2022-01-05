BMC makes Rapid RT-PCR mandatory for all international arriving passengers at Mumbai Airport

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new travel guidelines for passengers arriving at the Mumbai International Airport from abroad. As per the revised guidelines, all the international passengers landing at the CSMIA will have to undergo mandatory rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. The cost for the Rapid RT-PCT test will be borne by the passengers.

Passengers testing positive for coronavirus in rapid test will then have to undergo routine RT-PCR test, while the negative passengers will be allowed to leave, but they will need to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days, a BMC official said. "All international passengers who test positive in rapid RT-PCR Test shall undergo routine RT-PCR test at the airport itself," the revised order said.

If routine RT-PCR test is positive, the sample will be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine. "If this sample (routine RT-PCR) test is negative then the passenger will be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of 7 days," the revised guidelines said. All symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo COVID Facility.

If any symptomatic passenger prefers a private hospital, he or she will be shifted to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, while the asymptomatic patients with similar preference will be transferred to linked hotels at their own expense. Earlier, RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travelers arriving from 'countries at risk'.

Reports suggest that Adani-owned airport is charging Rs 3,900 for the Rapid RT-PCR test while a normal RT-PCR test costs a passenger Rs 600.

