हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

BMC makes Rapid RT-PCR mandatory for all international arriving passengers at Mumbai Airport

Passengers testing positive for coronavirus in rapid test will then have to undergo routine RT-PCR test, while the negative passengers will be allowed to leave.

BMC makes Rapid RT-PCR mandatory for all international arriving passengers at Mumbai Airport
Mumbai International Airport

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new travel guidelines for passengers arriving at the Mumbai International Airport from abroad. As per the revised guidelines, all the international passengers landing at the CSMIA will have to undergo mandatory rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. The cost for the Rapid RT-PCT test will be borne by the passengers.

Passengers testing positive for coronavirus in rapid test will then have to undergo routine RT-PCR test, while the negative passengers will be allowed to leave, but they will need to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days, a BMC official said. "All international passengers who test positive in rapid RT-PCR Test shall undergo routine RT-PCR test at the airport itself," the revised order said.

If routine RT-PCR test is positive, the sample will be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine. "If this sample (routine RT-PCR) test is negative then the passenger will be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of 7 days," the revised guidelines said. All symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo COVID Facility.

Also read: Saudi Arabia - India direct flight services begin under travel bubble agreement

If any symptomatic passenger prefers a private hospital, he or she will be shifted to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, while the asymptomatic patients with similar preference will be transferred to linked hotels at their own expense. Earlier, RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travelers arriving from 'countries at risk'.

Reports suggest that Adani-owned airport is charging Rs 3,900 for the Rapid RT-PCR test while a normal RT-PCR test costs a passenger Rs 600.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MumbaiMumbai International AirportRT-PCRInternational flights
Next
Story

For the first time in India, misusing hazard lamps could get you traffic challan

Must Watch

PT3M10S

PM Modi to visit Punjab today, will lay foundation stone of schemes worth 42,750 crores