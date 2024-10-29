Happy Diwali 2024: Indian Railways Announces 250+ Festival Special Trains - Check Full List

Diwali 2024 Special Trains: To cater to the heavy rush of passengers on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has announced more than 250 festival special trains, covering popular destinations across the country, including in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

This is an annual situation when Indian Railways experiences high passenger demand and rush on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Individuals working away from their native places tend to go back home and enjoy the festivals among their loved ones.

To fulfill the demand, Indian Railways, including its 17 zones, operate festival special trains. Late night on 28th Oct 2024, Indian Railways has shared a list of more than 250 festival special trains that will be operating today on 29th October 2024.

Indian Railways Festival Special Trains List

Here’s the list of Festival Special Trains set to operate on 29th October 2024. pic.twitter.com/NiJtg01gcj October 28, 2024

The Western Railway (WR) is to operate 200 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season. Of these, more than 120 trains will operate on Tuesday, October 29. These special train services complement the regular operations to cater to festive rush and passenger demand.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that to meet the rising passenger demand during the festivals, apart from regular trains, Western Railway and Central Railway are running additional festival special trains.