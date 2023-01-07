topStoriesenglish
Air India Urination incident: Delhi Police seeks 3-day custody for accused Shankar Mishra

Air India Urination incident: Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger on Air India New York-Delhi flight.

On an Air India flight from the United States to India, an intoxicated male passenger shockingly peed on a female co-passenger. The senior citizen female traveller was flying on an Air India business class flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to IGI Airport in Delhi. The incident occurred on November 26, 2022. Following this, Delhi Police took action against the accused and started an investigation into the matter. In the most recent update, the accused, Shankar Mishra, was arrested, and the police department is seeking custody for 3 days.

Meanwhile, Air India CEO Wilson Campbell has apologised to passengers in a statement and took action against the cabin crew and pilot who were unable to take the necessary action on time; Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates on the further proceedings in the incident:

Air India Urination incident LIVE updates: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India urination case, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bangalore with the help of local police. The accused was then brought to Delhi for interrogation and was presented in Delhi's Patiala House court.

