Mahakumbh 2025: Entry And Exit Routes Announced For All Stations Under Prayagraj Railway Division

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Prayagraj Railway Division is actively finalizing its preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, intending to ensure a smooth journey for the millions of devotees expected to travel to the festival by train. As part of the preparations, the division has announced dedicated entry and exit routes at all stations to handle the surge of pilgrims during key bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Vasant Panchami, and Maghi Purnima. To avoid chaos, separate pathways will be used for entry and exit, safeguarding the flow of devotees.

NCR GM Umesh Chandra Joshi said in a press conference on Monday, that the entry and exit plan for Prayagraj Railway Division stations during the main bathing festivals of Mahakumbh. "At Prayagraj Junction, entry will be allowed only from the city side via platform no. 1, while exit will be restricted to the Civil Lines side", he stated.

He further said, "Besides, unreserved passengers will be guided to the appropriate train and platform through designated passenger shelter areas, organized direction-wise according to their destination station."

According to officials, for reserved or pre-reserved passengers, a separate entry point has been designated at gate number 5 on the city side of Prayagraj Junction. Similarly, at Naini Junction, entry will be permitted only from Station Road, with exit limited to the second entrance towards the warehouse (amalgam).

At Prayagraj Chheoki station, entry will be facilitated via the COD road, which connects to the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, whereas exit will occur through GEC Naini Road. During bathing festivals, access to Subedarganj station will be restricted to entry from Jhalwa and Kaushambi Road, with exit permitted solely via GT Road.

At Prayagraj Junction, passengers may enter through Chatham Line at Platform No. 1, while exit shall be directed through Rampriya Road at Platform No. 4. It is imperative to note that both reserved and unreserved passengers will be granted access exclusively through the secondary entrance on Sahason Road.

At Phaphamau station, entry will be limited to the second entrance located at Platform No. 4, with exit available only from Phaphamau Market. For Prayagraj Rambagh station, entry will be permitted solely from the primary entrance at Hanuman Mandir Chauraha, while the exit is confined to Louder Road.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Sangam and Daraganj stations will remain closed during the main bathing festivals as they are situated within the fair area. To accommodate devotees arriving for Mahakumbh, passenger shelters have been set up at all Prayagraj stations, capable of housing 3,000 to 4,000 passengers. These shelters are colour-coded to guide devotees based on their destination stations.

Facilities for unreserved ticketing, including ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing, will be available within the shelters. Reserved passengers will be allowed to access the platform only 30 minutes before their train's arrival. The Prayagraj Railway Division has implemented comprehensive measures to manage the increased crowd effectively and prevent any untoward incidents during the fair.

Earlier in December, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw planned to operate approximately 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special fair trains. An estimated 450 million devotees are expected to attend the Mahakumbh, with around 100 million anticipated to travel to Prayagraj by train.