New Vande Bharat Train: Check Route, Stoppage, And More

Tatanagar-Berhampur Vande Bharat Train: A new Vande Bharat Express train is slated to commence its operations between Tatanagar Junction in Jharkhand and Berhampur in Odisha on September 15. This train is scheduled to operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new service on September 15.

Trial Run

The trial run of the Tatanagar-Berhampur Vande Bharat Express was successfully completed on Sunday. The train departed from Tatanagar at 5:20 am and reached Berhampur at 2:15 pm, arriving 15 minutes ahead of schedule, according to media reports. The return journey commenced at 3 pm from Berhampur, with an anticipated arrival in Tatanagar at 11:55 pm.

Covering 586 km from Tatanagar to Berhampur, the semi-high-speed train will take 9 hours and 10 minutes, while the return journey will take 8 hours and 55 minutes. It will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express to serve Odisha, following the Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar, Puri-Rourkela, and Puri-Howrah routes.

Key Stoppage

According to the media reports, the train will stop at key stations including Bansapani, Nayagarh, Kendujhargarh, Harichandanpur, Jakhapura, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, and Balugaon.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Jamshedpur on 15th September. Along with the gift of Vande Bharat train, he will deposit the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the accounts of 1 lakh 13 thousand 195 poor people.”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी 15 सितंबर को जमशेदपुर पधारने वाले हैं। वह वंदे भारत ट्रेन की सौगात के साथ ही 1 लाख 13 हजार 195 गरीबों के खाते में प्रधानमंत्री आवास की पहली किस्त भी डालेंगे। pic.twitter.com/t5ZqfW8HZ4 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 8, 2024

Vande Bharat Express is a superfast express train service operated by Indian Railways.