Omicron scare: Air India, IndiGo offers free date change on domestic flight tickets, details here

With the continuous upsurge in COVID-19 cases, Air India and Indigo airlines are offering a free date change option on domestic tickets with confirmed travel plans until March 31. The move has come as Omicron scare has led to lockdowns by various state governments. Also, scores of people are altering their travel plans, and looking to move forward their travel dates.

In a tweet, Air India said, "In view of recent uncertainties due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Air India is offering ONE FREE CHANGE of date or flight number or sector for all domestic tickets (098) with confirmed travel on/before 31.03.22."

On the other hand, IndiGo airlines anticipated that around 20 percent of its current scheduled operations to be withdrawn from service. "In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022," statement from IndiGo stated.

Also read: Govt makes 7-days quarantine mandatory for all international passengers

"Where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B on our website," the official statement said.

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Central government on Friday announced a seven-day mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in the country. "All the international arrivals in the country will have to observe a seven-day mandatory home quarantine with effect from January 11 till further orders," stated an order.

With inputs from wires

Live TV

#mute