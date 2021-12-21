THIS is it! Toyota Hilux pickup truck spotted in India undisguised for the first time - Check pics

The legendary Japanese pick-up truck Toyota Hilux, is more than eager to take on the Indian roads. Toyota announced at the beginning of this month that it would bring the Hilux to India. Ahead of the launch in January 2022, the pickup has been spied undisguised in Cybercity Gurgaon and it is for the first time that the India-spec 2022 Toyota Hilux has been seen spotted undisguised ahead of the launch slated for early 2022.

Toyota's Hilux uses the same IMV-2 platform that underpins two of its other workhorses - the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. We expect it to be powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine that puts out 150 HP or the larger 2.8-litre diesel engine that puts out 204 HP.

As for the gearbox options, we have seen that both engines have been made available with either a manual or automatic gearbox in our market and so Hilux will get both options as well. Also, we can expect to see both 2WD and 4WD variants for the Hilux.

In terms of design, while the platform is same, due to the loading bay, the pickup truck will be significantly longer than either one of these models, coming in at around 5.3 metres. Infact the wheelbase alone is 3,080 mm and the width of the truck is roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner.

At the front of this truck is a large hexagonal grille covered with black plastic cladding, swept back headlamps with DRLs and a very aggressive bumper design which gives this truck a muscular stance. A set of blacked-out alloy wheels adorns the massive wheel arches and sculpted LED taillights cover the rear end. The wheel arches, body claddings and a side step add to its ruggedness further.

