This stunning all-black customized motorcycle is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 underneath

In recent years, Royal Enfield has gained a significant following in foreign markets, too. Although the brand has flagship motorcycles the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, their most popular models are the Classic and Bullet series.

We've seen many Royal Enfield motorcycles modified, such as this customised all black 650 Interceptor. To make the motorcycle look sporty, it has been given an all black finish. The motorcycle has steel rims, but the wheels now have a black finish, as well as chunky looking tyres. Furthermore, it also has gaiters, as well as a black front fork.

On the bike, we can see custom made fenders replacing the stock fenders. There is no change to the instrument cluster and there are also modifications to the handlebars. In addition to the black finish, both the clutch and front brake levers have been replaced with aftermarket units.

This motorcycle is originally finished in chrome. However, that has changed to a matte black finish. The tear drop design on the tank remains unchanged and it is adorned with golden pin-striping.

An all-black custom exhaust system is added to the motorcycle along with a small crash guard and an auxiliary lamp. The seats on this motorcycle have been custom made as well.

A new rear sub-frame was added to the motorcycle, as well as a custom rear fender, which allows the rear tyres to be exposed. Side panels were still added but now have a matte black finish just like the fuel tank.

Besides the small taillight, the motorcycle does not have turn indicators. The motorcycle looks sportier and more aggressive than the regular model.

Royal Enfield recently unveiled 120 year anniversary editions of Interceptor 650 at EICMA 2021, and the modified version shown in this image looks inspired by them.

There are also plans to unveil a 650cc cruiser and a couple of other motorcycles in 2022 by Royal Enfield.

