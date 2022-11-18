LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ajay Devgn is OUTSTANDING!

LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Superstar Ajay Devgn's next big release Drishyam 2 has opened in theatres on Friday (November 18, 2022). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel to 2015 film by the same name features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes. Drishyam 2 is opening on 3300 screens and it can go up as well. Also, adding on to the buzz, the makers have offered a 50% discount on tickets on the day of release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitte and wrote: analyst Taran Adarsh: #Drishyam2 FINAL advance booking status at national chains… NOTE: Day 1 ticket sales… Till Friday, 9 am… #PVR: 55,909 #INOX: 49,962 #Cinepolis: 22,000 Total tickets sold: 1,27,871. Fans and critics have given their verdict on social media by calling it a BLOCKBUSTER already. So, are you planning to book your tickets this weekend?

Check out all the Drishyam 2 Movie LIVE updates here: