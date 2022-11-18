topStoriesenglish
DRISHYAM LIVE BLOG

LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ajay Devgn is OUTSTANDING!

LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's crime thriller opens in cinema halls on November 18, 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ajay Devgn is OUTSTANDING!
LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Superstar Ajay Devgn's next big release Drishyam 2 has opened in theatres on Friday (November 18, 2022). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel to 2015 film by the same name features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes. Drishyam 2 is opening on 3300 screens and it can go up as well. Also, adding on to the buzz, the makers have offered a 50% discount on tickets on the day of release. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitte and wrote: analyst Taran Adarsh: #Drishyam2 FINAL advance booking status at national chains… NOTE: Day 1 ticket sales… Till Friday, 9 am…  #PVR: 55,909 #INOX: 49,962 #Cinepolis: 22,000 Total tickets sold: 1,27,871. Fans and critics have given their verdict on social media by calling it a BLOCKBUSTER already. So, are you planning to book your tickets this weekend?

Check out all the Drishyam 2 Movie LIVE updates here:

18 November 2022
12:09 PM

DRISHYAM 2 HINDI TWITTER REVIEW:

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller has blown away the masses and critics alike. Check out a few reactions of fans who can't stop raving about the performances of the lead cast. 

11:23 AM

RAPPER KING's DEBUT IN DRISHAYAM 2

10:53 AM

Actor Ajay Devgn remembers Drishyam's original filmmaker late Nishikant Kamat. He tweeted: Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2

10:08 AM

DRISHYAM 2 HINDI FIRST REVIEWS

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller declared massive entertainer by fans and critics. Netizens have also tweeted in favour of the movie.

10:03 AM

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel claims that Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Dishyam 2' has opened with 30-35 per cent occupancy. 

10:01 AM

Netizens express excitement for the second installment of Ajay Devgn-Tabu's thriller 'Drishyam 2'. 

"One of my favorite Bollywood films was Drishyam. Today I'll watch #Drishyam2. And excited to know what happens after the case reopens," a user wrote. 

08:39 AM

A look at advance-booking sales of 'Drishyam 2'

08:39 AM

Popular film critic Taran Adarsh gives four stars rating to Ajay Devgn, Tanu and Shriya Saran-starrer 'Drishyam 2'. 

He tweeted, "#Drishyam2 takes time to come to the point - the first half unravels at a leisurely pace - but the second hour [the drama, thrills and serpentine twists-and-turns] takes it to the winning post… #DSP’s background score is top notch, enhances the impact. #Drishyam2Review"

08:34 AM

Actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller movie 'Drishyam 2', which is being released on Friday, November 18, is set to have a special screening at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

 

07:48 AM

As per HT reports, 'Drishyam 2' has collected Rs 3 crore in advance bookings by Thursday afternoon. It has sold R 1.25 lakh tickets so far. 

07:48 AM

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Drishyam 2 could open to a healthy figure on Friday. As per our sources, 'Drishyam 2' has collected Rs 3 crore in advance bookings by Thursday afternoon. It has sold Rs 1.25 lakh tickets so far.

07:34 AM

In 'Drishyam 2', Tabu's character is no longer in the force, but is pursuing an agenda against the film's protagonist, played by Ajay Devgn. Given that the film is a suspense thriller, Tabu is understandably wary of revealing spoilers.

07:31 AM

07:31 AM

07:30 AM

07:29 AM

07:29 AM

07:28 AM

07:27 AM

23:58 PM

Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest superstars in the country, so it's not surprising to see the kind of excitement among fans for "Drishyam 2," and if buzz is anything to go by, the film could very well turn out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Thank you for being with Zee News. Follow for more updates

23:44 PM

The excitement level of fans for the release of Drishyam 2 can be understood by the fact that the star of the film, Ajay Devgn, continues to trend on top on Twitter:

23:11 PM

Drishyam2 registers Second Best advance booking for a hindi film in 2022 after Brahmastra. Here is the post shared by film trade analyst Sumit Kadel:

22:57 PM

Actress Shriya Saran attended the film screening with family and friends. Here is the picture of the actress from the screening:

22:33 PM

'Drishyam 2' sales more than one lakh tickets for three national plex chain. Here is the post:

22:13 PM

Ajay Devgn gives a special surprise to his fans as he meets them at the special screening. Here is the video:

21:42 PM

'Drishyam 2' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Here are the advance booking details for the show:

21:35 PM

DRISHYAM 2 FAN REVIEWS:

Here are fans reactions after watching the movie at the screening:

21:18 PM

DRISHYAM 2 REVIEWS

Ajay Devgn starrer is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Here are some fan reviews of the film:

21:02 PM

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol attend the special screening of his film 'Drishyam 2'. Here is the couple's picture from the screening:

20:59 PM

Ajay Devgn shares a video on his Twitter account asking fans to watch his upcoming film 'Drishyam 2'. Here is the post shared by the actor:

20:51 PM

Ajay Devgn's films have done quite well in the UK, and the same is expected of his latest film, 'Drishyam 2.' Here's a post from cinemania that shows the numbers for Ajay's last two films. 

20:15 PM

'Drishyam 2' sells more than 75000 tickets in three national chains. Here is the info shared by Siddharth Kannan:

19:37 PM

According to Box Office Pan India, total 1 day advance sales has touched the 4 crore mark which is the third highest booking for Bollywood since pandemic. Here is their post:

19:16 PM

The fans of the Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn are eagerly waiting for 'Drishyam 2' to release. Here are some of their reactions:

19:07 PM

Ajay Devgn to attend the special screening of  'Drishyam 2' at 53rd IFFI on Nov 21. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) took to Twitter to share the news with the fans. Here is their post:

 

 

 

17:39 PM

DRISHYAM 2 FIRST REVIEWS

Now it is almost certain that #Drishyam2 is heading for DOUBLE DIGIT Opening given the kind of advance it has garnered so far it should comfortably Cross #LSC (11.70 Cr nett) & might challenge #BachchanPanday (13.25 Cr nett) My prediction :~ 12-14 Cr nett #AjayDevgn !!

#Drishyam2 has crossed Ram Setu advance even A day remains  Hoping a good advance tomorrow so it can touch 3.5 to 4cr without blocked seats..

17:02 PM

DRISHYAM 2 ADVANCE BOOKING

According to Box Office India: #Drishyam2 advance bookings gets massive jump. All set to be the first hindi thriller movie to get Double digit (12 cr+ nett) opening post pandemic. #AjayDevgn

16:58 PM

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared the audience love he got while Drishyam 2 promotions:

16:54 PM

Actor Vatsal Sheth watched Drishyam 2 recently and reviewed the thriller on social media. He tweeted: Just watched #Drishyam2 …clap clap clap  one of the best films I’ve seen … simply superb… performances writing music cinematography direction all department But you know who was the best @ishidutta …So proud of you baby 

16:50 PM

Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office Early Predictions, Advance Booking demand is high as per trade reports. 

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna's thriller high on buzz 

