LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ajay Devgn is OUTSTANDING!
LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's crime thriller opens in cinema halls on November 18, 2022
Trending Photos
LIVE Updates | Drishyam 2 Movie Reviews & Buzz: Superstar Ajay Devgn's next big release Drishyam 2 has opened in theatres on Friday (November 18, 2022). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel to 2015 film by the same name features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes. Drishyam 2 is opening on 3300 screens and it can go up as well. Also, adding on to the buzz, the makers have offered a 50% discount on tickets on the day of release.
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitte and wrote: analyst Taran Adarsh: #Drishyam2 FINAL advance booking status at national chains… NOTE: Day 1 ticket sales… Till Friday, 9 am… #PVR: 55,909 #INOX: 49,962 #Cinepolis: 22,000 Total tickets sold: 1,27,871. Fans and critics have given their verdict on social media by calling it a BLOCKBUSTER already. So, are you planning to book your tickets this weekend?
Check out all the Drishyam 2 Movie LIVE updates here:
DRISHYAM 2 HINDI TWITTER REVIEW:
Ajay Devgn's crime thriller has blown away the masses and critics alike. Check out a few reactions of fans who can't stop raving about the performances of the lead cast.
OMG kya movie hai maza aa gya dekh ke 1 bar to or dekhna Banta hai Boss #AjayDevgn #Drishyam2
— Abhishek Singh Rajput (@Abhishek727710) November 18, 2022
Drishyam 2 movie ne toh logo ke pairo ke niche s zameen khiska diya ekdam jhakkas hai ye movie.#Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/nUJhvqh1x9
— Tejaswi Singhania (@Teju_11_) November 18, 2022
#Drishyam2 is in a fier mood at the box office today https://t.co/3Ch9Pf5283
— Rushikesh Dhadve (@DhadveRd) November 18, 2022
What an extraordinary screenplay of
Drishyam 2, and Mind-blowing
performance by Ajay Devgan and Akshay Khanna, I'll give 4 out of 5 And Most Important thing is morning show is housefull#Drishyam2 #Drishyam2
— @androriya (@kavugamer) November 18, 2022
RAPPER KING's DEBUT IN DRISHAYAM 2
According to IANS, Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name 'King', who was a part of the first season of the rap-based reality show 'Hustle' in 2019, and was seen as a squad boss on 'Hustle 2.0' in 2022, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his rap song 'Sahi Galat' in 'Drishyam 2'.
Actor Ajay Devgn remembers Drishyam's original filmmaker late Nishikant Kamat. He tweeted: Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2
Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/qhcKcDr8iI
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 18, 2022
DRISHYAM 2 HINDI FIRST REVIEWS
Ajay Devgn's crime thriller declared massive entertainer by fans and critics. Netizens have also tweeted in favour of the movie.
Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel claims that Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Dishyam 2' has opened with 30-35 per cent occupancy.
#Drishyam2 opens with 30% -35 % occupancy in Major cities.. VERY GOOD OPENING !!
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 18, 2022
Netizens express excitement for the second installment of Ajay Devgn-Tabu's thriller 'Drishyam 2'.
"One of my favorite Bollywood films was Drishyam. Today I'll watch #Drishyam2. And excited to know what happens after the case reopens," a user wrote.
One of my favorite Bollywood films was Drishyam. Today I'll watch #Drishyam2. And excited to know what happens after the case reopens. pic.twitter.com/okIVtkBCGi
— Sandeep kishore (@sandeepkishore_) November 18, 2022
A look at advance-booking sales of 'Drishyam 2'
#Drishyam2 *advance booking* status at *national chains*_ NOTE: Opening Weekend ticket sales_ Till Thursday, 11 am_
__ #PVR: 54,762
__ #INOX: 43,928
__ #Cinepolis: 23,284
__ Total tickets sold: 1,21,974
Day-wise ticket sales_
__ F: 58,598
__ S: 37,507
__ S: 25,869 pic.twitter.com/qp2XCjLAIa
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2022
Popular film critic Taran Adarsh gives four stars rating to Ajay Devgn, Tanu and Shriya Saran-starrer 'Drishyam 2'.
He tweeted, "#Drishyam2 takes time to come to the point - the first half unravels at a leisurely pace - but the second hour [the drama, thrills and serpentine twists-and-turns] takes it to the winning post… #DSP’s background score is top notch, enhances the impact. #Drishyam2Review"
#OneWordReview...#Drishyam2: POWER-PACKED.
Rating: #AjayDevgn. #AkshayeKhanna. #Tabu. #ShriyaSaran… Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film… Director #AbhishekPathak delivers a fantastic thriller… The fiery confrontations cast a spell… DON’T MISS. #Drishyam2Review pic.twitter.com/9m150S1RJk
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2022
Actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller movie 'Drishyam 2', which is being released on Friday, November 18, is set to have a special screening at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
As per HT reports, 'Drishyam 2' has collected Rs 3 crore in advance bookings by Thursday afternoon. It has sold R 1.25 lakh tickets so far.
Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Drishyam 2 could open to a healthy figure on Friday. As per our sources, 'Drishyam 2' has collected Rs 3 crore in advance bookings by Thursday afternoon. It has sold Rs 1.25 lakh tickets so far.
In 'Drishyam 2', Tabu's character is no longer in the force, but is pursuing an agenda against the film's protagonist, played by Ajay Devgn. Given that the film is a suspense thriller, Tabu is understandably wary of revealing spoilers.
In the first installment of 'Drishyam', Tabu played the role of a senior police officer 'Meera', whose son disappears under mysterious circumstances after being involved in an unsavoury incident. Meera, realizing that her son has gone missing, starts an investigation and suspects Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, and his family's involvement in the case.
'Drishyam 2' is the first of these films. It is the sequel to the 2015 hit 'Drishyam' and both are Hindi-language remakes of the Malayalam 'Drishyam' films (2013 and 2021) starring Mohanlal.
Tabu, who will be seen in a key role in 'Drishyam 2', was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', one of the very few Bollywood hits of 2022 in a box office landscape littered with flops, and has performed in four more films since then, reports 'Variety'.
Commenting on his big Bollywood debut, King told IANS, "This year has been extremely special to me. I have always believed in hard work and serving my people the best from day 1. 2023 is beyond imagination and I cannot wait for my fans to experience it."
The song 'Sahi Galat' in 'Drishyam 2' is written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Releasing in theatres today, 'Drishyam' also stars Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.
Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name 'King', who was a part of the first season of the rap-based reality show `Hustle` in 2019, and was seen as a squad boss on 'Hustle 2.0' in 2022, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his rap song 'Sahi Galat' in 'Drishyam 2'.
Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest superstars in the country, so it's not surprising to see the kind of excitement among fans for "Drishyam 2," and if buzz is anything to go by, the film could very well turn out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Thank you for being with Zee News. Follow for more updates
The excitement level of fans for the release of Drishyam 2 can be understood by the fact that the star of the film, Ajay Devgn, continues to trend on top on Twitter:
Drishyam2 registers Second Best advance booking for a hindi film in 2022 after Brahmastra. Here is the post shared by film trade analyst Sumit Kadel:
#Drishyam2 registers Second Best advance booking for a hindi film in 2022 after #Brahmastra . Film has sold over 1.80 lakh tickets ( 1 lakh at National chains only) for day one.
Film opening day collection is looking to surpass ₹ 12 cr & could target 15 cr as well. #AjayDevgn
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 17, 2022
Actress Shriya Saran attended the film screening with family and friends. Here is the picture of the actress from the screening:
Shriya attended the Drishyam 2 premiere with family and friends#ShriyaSaran #Shriya #Drishyam2 #Drishyam pic.twitter.com/Xhk0jM6XgK
— Mahesh (@mahesh4shriya) November 17, 2022
'Drishyam 2' sales more than one lakh tickets for three national plex chain. Here is the post:
As on #Thursday night 10 pm , #Drishyam2 , records a sale 1.01 lac, tickets, for Fri. ( day one ) for the 3 national plex chain (PVR+INOX +Cinepolis).. this is 2nd best advance sale for this entire year , day 1 no will surprise many.. @ajaydevgn
— Aditya Chowksey (@AChowksey) November 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn gives a special surprise to his fans as he meets them at the special screening. Here is the video:
Ajay Devgn gives a special surprise to his fans as he meets them at the special screening of the first part of Drishyam befor #Drishyam2 releasing. #Drishyam2ThisFriday pic.twitter.com/Z0p2t17jNZ
— Deepika Sharma (@IamDpika) November 17, 2022
'Drishyam 2' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Here are the advance booking details for the show:
#Drishyam2 Advance booking details All #India major cities
Gross
Day-1 : 4.49 Cr
Day-2 : 3.19 Cr
Day-3 : 2.34 Cr
Full Details : https://t.co/whShFXTr11 pic.twitter.com/nfLjwlnPXp
— Cinematic Universe (@CU_Official_E) November 17, 2022
DRISHYAM 2 FAN REVIEWS:
Here are fans reactions after watching the movie at the screening:
#AkshayeKhanna you Beauty. What a masterclass. #Drishyam2 . Review to follow. Kudos to @ajaydevgn #AbhishekPathak. #Tabu @ShriyaSaran_FC #IshitaDutta .
— Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) November 17, 2022
If you see a negative #Drishyam2Review it is #AjayDevgn hater or #BoycottBollywood member
TRUST ME, #Drishyam2 is Best Bollywood film
— Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) November 17, 2022
#Drishyam2 POSITIVE FEELING. Like it was for #Tanhaji. WOM will be Terrific Will break Myth of Post/ Pre pandemic excuse.
Hope You all #Adians Agree? @ajaydevgn @PanoramaMovies @KumarMangat #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna
— Premdeep Sharma (@PremdeepSharma) November 17, 2022
DRISHYAM 2 REVIEWS
Ajay Devgn starrer is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Here are some fan reviews of the film:
#Drishyam2Review -
Just Saw This movie in Theatre Screening
One Word- Mind-blowing
No words this movie #Ajaydevgn Real Superstar
4.5
Fir se bach gaya Vijay#Drishyam2
— ᕼɪᴍᴀɴꜱʜᴜ(@Himanshu_D2) November 17, 2022
Just finished #Drishyam2 !!! What a movie..!!! Wait for the review..!! #2october #ajaydevgan #ShreyaSaran #tabbu #ishitadutta
— neha verma (@nehav_1111) November 17, 2022
Just came out from the Press Show of @ajaydevgn 's #Drishiyam 2 in Delhi!
"What an absolute mind-blowing piece of Story"
"Amazing StarCast performance"
"Top Notch Script"
"MindBuster"
5 out of 5 stars from me for#Drishyam2 #Drishyam2review #ajaydevgan @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/mWGo3xKGqh
— Vishal_Journalist (@vishal_stan) November 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol attend the special screening of his film 'Drishyam 2'. Here is the couple's picture from the screening:
Ajay Devgn and Kajol at the special screening of #Drishyam2 in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/qlUiCvXnc6
— NitiN (@SuperNADian) November 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn shares a video on his Twitter account asking fans to watch his upcoming film 'Drishyam 2'. Here is the post shared by the actor:
18th November, bhoolna mat. #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk #BhushanKumar @KumarMangat #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/pBJfNyvBGJ
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn's films have done quite well in the UK, and the same is expected of his latest film, 'Drishyam 2.' Here's a post from cinemania that shows the numbers for Ajay's last two films.
Total gross of #AjayDevgn’s films in the UK this year. #ThankGod - £121k*#Runway34 - £88k
The buzz is high for #Drishyam2. Likely to emerge as Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing film this year. pic.twitter.com/JQfl340H5p
— Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) November 17, 2022
'Drishyam 2' sells more than 75000 tickets in three national chains. Here is the info shared by Siddharth Kannan:
#Drishyam2 advance is at a promising start. Has touched 75k tickets in 3 national chains. Have you booked your ticket yet?@ajaydevgn @shriya1109 #tabu #AkshayeKhanna #AbhishekPathak @ishidutta #AjayDevgn #ShriyaSaran #siddharthkannan #sidk pic.twitter.com/OPsfuFHsKS
— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) November 17, 2022
According to Box Office Pan India, total 1 day advance sales has touched the 4 crore mark which is the third highest booking for Bollywood since pandemic. Here is their post:
#Drishyam2 advance sales - various cities & states
Mumbai & Dehli crossed 1crore Pune 50L
Total Day1 advance sales is 4.08 Crore
3rd highest bookings for #Bollywood post-pandemic
expecting 12-15cr nett opening
#AjayDevgan #ShriyaSaran #Tabu
Full report after 12AM pic.twitter.com/bdseMrAJDT
— Box Office Pan India (@Box_OfficeTrack) November 17, 2022
The fans of the Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn are eagerly waiting for 'Drishyam 2' to release. Here are some of their reactions:
Nothing can be better than this one seriously guys #CaseReopensTomorrow pic.twitter.com/7hrR0ZL6SY
— Tulika Pandey (@TulikaPandey14) November 17, 2022
Bina time waste kiye avi tickets book kare aur enjoy kare iss movie ko, guys iske song bahut hi best hai#CaseReopensTomorrow pic.twitter.com/lekzc4qmbe
— Sharma Hindu (@Hindu_Sharma_) November 17, 2022
Ek bar FIR vahi pandolam ke ghar hoge police ka action I am so excited #CaseReopensTomorrow pic.twitter.com/b6Szro8Gdw
— sonali (@sonalispark_) November 17, 2022
can't stop my experience and excitiment with seeing this movie
This Gonna Be Amazing #CaseReopensTomorrow pic.twitter.com/k3LyUUBrtr
— Rohit (itsnrt) November 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn to attend the special screening of 'Drishyam 2' at 53rd IFFI on Nov 21. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) took to Twitter to share the news with the fans. Here is their post:
“Drishyam 2” to premier on 21st November 2022 at #IFFI53 Come along and watch with the renowned actor Ajay Devgan at INOX Audi 1 at 7:00 PM.
Gala Schedule at https://t.co/k1YfUZMzBD
Register as delegate at https://t.co/K0yzA1xw06 and book your tickets@MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/yqxYBNE0GV
— NFDC India (@nfdcindia) November 17, 2022
DRISHYAM 2 FIRST REVIEWS
Now it is almost certain that #Drishyam2 is heading for DOUBLE DIGIT Opening given the kind of advance it has garnered so far it should comfortably Cross #LSC (11.70 Cr nett) & might challenge #BachchanPanday (13.25 Cr nett) My prediction :~ 12-14 Cr nett #AjayDevgn !!
Now it is almost certain that #Drishyam2 is heading for DOUBLE DIGIT Opening given the kind of advance it has garnered so far it should comfortably Cross #LSC (11.70 Cr nett) & might challenge #BachchanPanday (13.25 Cr nett)
My prediction :~ 12-14 Cr nett #AjayDevgn !!
— Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) November 17, 2022
#Drishyam2 has crossed Ram Setu advance even A day remains Hoping a good advance tomorrow so it can touch 3.5 to 4cr without blocked seats..
#Drishyam2 has crossed Ram Setu advance even A day remains
Hoping a good advance tomorrow so it can touch 3.5 to 4cr without blocked seats.. pic.twitter.com/iZvICP0q6g
— N... (@ADs_Battalion) November 16, 2022
DRISHYAM 2 ADVANCE BOOKING
According to Box Office India: #Drishyam2 advance bookings gets massive jump. All set to be the first hindi thriller movie to get Double digit (12 cr+ nett) opening post pandemic. #AjayDevgn
#Drishyam2 advance bookings gets massive jump. All set to be the first hindi thriller movie to get Double digit (12 cr+ nett) opening post pandemic. #AjayDevgn
— Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) November 17, 2022
#Drishyam2 shows solid advance booking
OG Malyalam Movie Drishyam 2 not dubbed in hindi is the Only reason that will make this remake work in hindi
Bas climax se chedchaad na kiya ho warna inko 3rd part ka remake karne mein musqil hojayega
Baaki #AjayDevgn Khaajayega
— Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) November 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared the audience love he got while Drishyam 2 promotions:
Overwhelmed with the love #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/5lqMVCzsLo
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 17, 2022
Actor Vatsal Sheth watched Drishyam 2 recently and reviewed the thriller on social media. He tweeted: Just watched #Drishyam2 …clap clap clap one of the best films I’ve seen … simply superb… performances writing music cinematography direction all department But you know who was the best @ishidutta …So proud of you baby
Just watched #Drishyam2 …clap clap clap one of the best films I’ve seen … simply superb… performances writing music cinematography direction all department
But you know who was the best @ishidutta …So proud of you baby pic.twitter.com/AA66kDNiyc
— Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) November 13, 2022
Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office Early Predictions, Advance Booking demand is high as per trade reports.
ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna's thriller high on buzz