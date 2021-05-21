COVID-19: Mumbai 'dabbawalas' to be employed by restaurants for food delivery

Mumbai: The Mumbai 'dabbawallas' who were struggling for employment due to the ipact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, have now found employment as delivery agents for city restaurants.

Now, the 'dabbawalas' will work as delivery boys in Mumbai restaurants as and when the orders will be placed in these restaurants.

They will now have to use technology to deliver food and use a two-wheeler to deliver food. Earlier, they used to follow certain rules which included not using any pollution-causing vehicles and they delivered food at precise locations without any technology.

The initiative has been undertaken by Dabbawalas Association of Mumbai and the association of Mumbai restaurants for the delivery work in the city. Currently, the delivery will take place in Worli and Bandra areas.

In pre-COVID-19 times the dabbawalas used to deliver two lakh boxes at home, office, but their livelihood took a hit due to the crisis.