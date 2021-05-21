हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: Mumbai 'dabbawalas' to be employed by restaurants for food delivery

The Mumbai 'dabbawallas' who were struggling for employment due to the ipact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, have now found employment as delivery agents for city restaurants.

COVID-19: Mumbai &#039;dabbawalas&#039; to be employed by restaurants for food delivery
Image used for representational purpose

Mumbai: The Mumbai 'dabbawallas' who were struggling for employment due to the ipact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, have now found employment as delivery agents for city restaurants.

Now, the 'dabbawalas' will work as delivery boys in Mumbai restaurants as and when the orders will be placed in these restaurants. 

They will now have to use technology to deliver food and use a two-wheeler to deliver food. Earlier, they used to follow certain rules which included not using any pollution-causing vehicles and they delivered food at precise locations without any technology. 

The initiative has been undertaken by Dabbawalas Association of Mumbai and the association of Mumbai restaurants for the delivery work in the city. Currently, the delivery will take place in Worli and Bandra areas.

In pre-COVID-19 times the dabbawalas used to deliver two lakh boxes at home, office, but their livelihood took a hit due to the crisis.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19MumbaiCoronavirus
Next
Story

Cyclone Tauktae: 89 from P305 missing, all others from 2 barges, rig safe, says Indian Navy

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Coronavirus infection rate in Delhi falls below 5%, positivity rate was 4.76% in 24 hours