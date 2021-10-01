हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mmbai

COVID-19: Number of devotees at places of worship in Mumbai capped to 50% of capacity

Mumbai civic body issued an order to capping the number of devotees to places of worship.

Image credits: Zeenews

Mumbai: The civic body in Mumbai on Friday issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 percent of total capacity.

It said that barring the point about places of worship, all other guidelines issued on September 24 by the Maharashtra government under its 'break the chain' initiative to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic will be applicable in the metropolis as has been laid down.

"The number of religious attendees will be limited to 50 percent of the total capacity of those places of worship. Full compliance of COVID-19 preventive measures will be necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order said.

It said all COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to while visiting places of worship and stringent action would be taken against violators.

The state government had, earlier, announced that places of worship would open from October 7 but had given local authorities, like collectors and civic chiefs, the right to decide on the attendance limit at such venues based on factors like size, ventilation, etc.

 

