Mumbai: A major fire broke out near Bandra's popular Mount Mary Church on Friday (April 3). Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, reports claim that at least four cylinders blasted in the area at around 11:30 am today, leading to the blaze.

The incident took place at a slum area near the Mount Mary Church.

Following the incident, the fire department pressed at least three firetenders into service to douse the flame.