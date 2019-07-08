close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai rain and local train live updates: Heavy showers cause Monday blues

Incessant rainfall on Sunday night has continued for most of Monday morning, causing massive trouble in the peak rush hour at the start of the week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 8, 2019 - 11:43
Comments |

Familiar scenes of waterlogged roads have compounded the miseries of Mumbaikars as heavy overnight rainfall continued well into Monday and thrown daily life out of gear in the city.

The start of the week has caused difficulties for people on the move in the Maximum City with several areas here reporting water-logged roads. Traffic jams have been reported at many of the key interjunctions in the city and its suburbs.

Air traffic too has been severely affected with visibility fluctuating constantly here.

Following are the live and latest updates from Monday (July 8):

8 July 2019, 11:41 AM

Several areas of the city are waterlogged due to spells of rain since morning. Waterlogging has been reported from areas like Sion, Kingscark, Lower Parel, Malad, Kandivali. If the rain does not slow down, the city is likely to experience more trouble.

8 July 2019, 11:34 AM

It seems that rain was also enjoying a weekend. On Monday, Mumbai is grapping with traffic woes as rain lashes most parts of the city.

8 July 2019, 11:25 AM

The India Meteorological Department at 8am said that intermittent rain or showers in city and suburbs with heavy falls at isolated places.

Here is the amount of rainfall that Maharashtra has received so far on Monday: 

STATE STATION NAME RAINFALL (IN MM)
MAHARASHTRA AHMEDNAGAR 0.0
MAHARASHTRA AMRAVATI 1.0
MAHARASHTRA AURANGABAD 0.0
MAHARASHTRA CAGMO SUTRON 41.0
MAHARASHTRA CHIPLUN 0.0
MAHARASHTRA DAPOLI 35.0
MAHARASHTRA DEVGAD 4.0
MAHARASHTRA DHULE 0.0
MAHARASHTRA HIWARA 4.0
MAHARASHTRA JUNNAR 1.0
MAHARASHTRA LAVALE 0.0
MAHARASHTRA MAGARPATTA PUNE 0.0
MAHARASHTRA MORSHI 3.0
MAHARASHTRA NDA PUNE 9.0
MAHARASHTRA PASHAN PUNE 9.0
MAHARASHTRA PAUNI 1.0
MAHARASHTRA POLADPUR 34.0
MAHARASHTRA PUSAD 3.0
MAHARASHTRA SAVARDE(GOLWANE) 42.0
MAHARASHTRA VENGURLA 21.0

8 July 2019, 11:19 AM

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that waterlogging has been reported from some areas and efforts are on to pump out water from the area. "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.

8 July 2019, 11:09 AM

Due to intermittent rain since morning, water has been accumulated on the rail track near the Central Line's Vikhroli station.

8 July 2019, 10:48 AM

If today has been a harrowing day for Mumbaikars due to traffic jams, Tuesday could be even worse with auto drivers going on strike. Read full report here.

8 July 2019, 10:47 AM

Local trains are running on schedule so far. There are also no reports of disruptions or waterlogging on the tracks.

8 July 2019, 10:46 AM

Operations at Mumbai airport have been severely affected due to the weather. No flight has been cancelled yet but there have been delays. Read full report here.

8 July 2019, 10:45 AM

It has been raining in many parts of the city since the wee hours of Monday morning. This has resulted in massive waterlogging on many of the streets.

Must Watch

PT5M1S

3600 families migrated from Prahalad Nagar of Meerut: Sadhvi Prachi