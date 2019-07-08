Mumbai rain and local train live updates: Heavy showers cause Monday blues

8 July 2019, 11:41 AM
Several areas of the city are waterlogged due to spells of rain since morning. Waterlogging has been reported from areas like Sion, Kingscark, Lower Parel, Malad, Kandivali. If the rain does not slow down, the city is likely to experience more trouble.
8 July 2019, 11:34 AM
It seems that rain was also enjoying a weekend. On Monday, Mumbai is grapping with traffic woes as rain lashes most parts of the city.
#MumbaiRains have picked up pace again. https://t.co/t8NSj4rm1m
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019
8 July 2019, 11:25 AM
The India Meteorological Department at 8am said that intermittent rain or showers in city and suburbs with heavy falls at isolated places.
Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES. @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/L2oBybJsdw
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019
Here is the amount of rainfall that Maharashtra has received so far on Monday:
|STATE
|STATION NAME
|RAINFALL (IN MM)
|MAHARASHTRA
|AHMEDNAGAR
|0.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|AMRAVATI
|1.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|AURANGABAD
|0.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|CAGMO SUTRON
|41.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|CHIPLUN
|0.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|DAPOLI
|35.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|DEVGAD
|4.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|DHULE
|0.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|HIWARA
|4.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|JUNNAR
|1.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|LAVALE
|0.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|MAGARPATTA PUNE
|0.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|MORSHI
|3.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|NDA PUNE
|9.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|PASHAN PUNE
|9.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|PAUNI
|1.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|POLADPUR
|34.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|PUSAD
|3.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|SAVARDE(GOLWANE)
|42.0
|MAHARASHTRA
|VENGURLA
|21.0
8 July 2019, 11:19 AM
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that waterlogging has been reported from some areas and efforts are on to pump out water from the area. "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.
8 July 2019, 11:09 AM
Due to intermittent rain since morning, water has been accumulated on the rail track near the Central Line's Vikhroli station.
8 July 2019, 10:48 AM
If today has been a harrowing day for Mumbaikars due to traffic jams, Tuesday could be even worse with auto drivers going on strike. Read full report here.
8 July 2019, 10:47 AM
Local trains are running on schedule so far. There are also no reports of disruptions or waterlogging on the tracks.
8 July 2019, 10:46 AM
Operations at Mumbai airport have been severely affected due to the weather. No flight has been cancelled yet but there have been delays. Read full report here.
8 July 2019, 10:45 AM
It has been raining in many parts of the city since the wee hours of Monday morning. This has resulted in massive waterlogging on many of the streets.