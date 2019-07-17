Mumbai building collapse: CM Devdendra Fadnavis announces compensation for victims

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who dies in the tragic building collapse in Dongri a day earlier.

Expressing his anguish at the tragedy, Fadnavis said that while Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, an amount of Rs 50,000 each would be given as compensation to those injured. The medical expenses of all the injured will be borne by the Maharashtra government, he said.

At least 14 people died and another nine were severely injured when the four-storey building came crashing down at around 11.40 AM on Tuesday. The building is reportedly almost 100 years old and a notice had been issued in 2017 for it to be vacated. Fadnavis had informed that the residents of the building had previously met MHADA officials for the redevelopment of the building.

Rescue operations continued into the morning hours of Wednesday with National Disaster Response Force searching for people under the debris. Sniffer dogs were also brought in to assist with the efforts.

Meanwhile, officials and state politicians have come under immense fire after the tragedy. Incidents of wall collapse, open drains and waterlogged roads have resulted in deaths as well as massive inconvenience to locals. And while monetary compensation has been announced almost immediately after instances of such preventable deaths, many are questioning why civic apathy appears to be fast becoming a way of life in a place also called 'City of Dreams.'