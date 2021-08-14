Mumbai Police tightens security, puts all stations on high alert ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence day, Mumbai police on Saturday (August 14, 2021) instructed all the districts to be vigilant. "All police stations will maintain high alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day", informed Mumbai Police.

The Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) and beat officers have been activated in all police stationsm to gather intelligence in the city.

"Bandobast will be kept at important govt offices such as Mantralaya for government function of flag hoisting, along with Anti-Sabotage measures such as Frisking of persons and checking of premises with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS)", Police added.

Mumbai Police further added, "Special Branch, Crime Branch, Protection and Security branch including BDDS and QRT will be on their toes".

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also stepped up security measures to ensure a smooth flow of events for today and tomorrow’s Independence day celebration at the Red Fort and in the national capital. The Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory with a list of the roads which will remain closed for the duration of the events at the Red Fort.

The Police in the national capital is also checking vehicles and identity cards of commuters as security tightened in the city ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Additionally, other states including Uttarakhand have also increased the security in the region. “All our 15 August programmes will be celebrated in the capital city Dehradun as well as in other districts. Police chiefs have been instructed to be alert and to keep stringent vigil so that the ceremony happens happily and peacefully," said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

(With Agency inputs)

