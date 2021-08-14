Delhi police tighten security, issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi: Police in the national capital on Saturday (August 14) have stepped up security measures to ensure a smooth flow of events for today and tomorrow’s Independence day celebration at the Red Fort.

The Police also issued a traffic advisory that lists the roads that will be closed for the duration of the events at the Red Fort.

Delhi Police are also checking vehicles and identity cards of commuters as security tightened in the national capital ahead of IndependenceDay celebrations

Officials also are conducting searches at several locations with the help of sniffer dogs, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Police check vehicles & identity cards of commuters as security tightened in the national capital ahead of #IndependenceDay celebrations Officials also conduct searches at several locations with the help of sniffer dogs pic.twitter.com/K9SQSqwTqn — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

The police have issued two types of passes for the invitees -- a triangular and a square pass. Vehicles with a triangle pass will be allowed inside the Red Fort complex while those with a square pass, will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort.

Delhi Traffic Police will close many roads on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am.

These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.

Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions, said Delhi Traffic Police in an official statement.

Live TV