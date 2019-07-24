close

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai Rains: BMC issues traffic advisory, check out the diverted routes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a traffic advisory with diverted routes in Mumbai.

As Mumbai reeled under an intense spell of rainfall, traffic snarls due to waterlogging were reported from across the city. The situation is likely to remain similar over the next 48 hours with the weather department predicting heavy rainfall and high tides.

 

Mumbai Rains Live Updates

Waterlogging was reported from Sion, Hindmata, Dadar, Kurla, Palghar, Thane, Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd. Railway tracks at Sion also got completely submerged in water. 

Trains on Central and Western Line were reported to be running late.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a traffic advisory with diverted routes. These diverted routes are:

1. Alankar Talkies to Bhendi Bazaar traffic diverted via Don Taki to JJ Hospital.
2. SV Road National College traffic diverted via Link Road. 
3. Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bridge and Bhau Daji Lad Marg. 
4. Sion Road No.24 traffic diverted via Road No. 3 
5. Goregaon Siddharth Hospital Traffic Diverted via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk. 

Eight people sustained injuries after three cars collided with each other on Andheri flyover due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the area. 

The city will witness a high tide at 4.24 pm on Wednesday,

