close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai rains Live: BMC issues traffic advisory, severe waterlogging across city

Eight persons were injured after three cars collided with each other in Sion area due to low visibility following heavy rainfall. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 09:25
Comments |
ANI Photo

MUMBAI: Heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Wednesday morning, bringing normal life to a grinding halt. Eight persons were injured after three cars collided with each other in Sion area due to low visibility following heavy rainfall. The city will witness a high tide at 4.24 pm.

Live TV

Here are the live updates from Mumbai rain:

 

24 July 2019, 09:11 AM

Diversion restored on Goregaon Siddharth Hospital Traffic. The traffic was earlier diverted via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.

24 July 2019, 09:09 AM

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued traffic advisory, check out the diverted routes here.

These diverted routes are:

1. Alankar Talkies to Bhendi Bazaar traffic diverted via Don Taki to JJ Hospital.
2. SV Road National College traffic diverted via Link Road. 
3. Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bridge and Bhau Daji Lad Marg. 
4. Sion Road No.24 traffic diverted via Road No. 3 
5. Goregaon Siddharth Hospital Traffic Diverted via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk. 

24 July 2019, 08:42 AM

24 July 2019, 08:41 AM

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues traffic advisory. 

24 July 2019, 08:39 AM

School, colleges and offices will remain open. No government announcement on closing yet.

24 July 2019, 08:36 AM

Most trains are running normal. However, trains on Central and Western Line were running late.

24 July 2019, 08:24 AM

In the last 3 hours, Colaba and have recorded 5 mm of rainfall. Heavy waterlogging reported from Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd.

24 July 2019, 08:11 AM

 

24 July 2019, 08:10 AM

Eight persons injured after three cars collided with each other in Andheri, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city,

24 July 2019, 08:02 AM

24 July 2019, 07:50 AM

Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station 

24 July 2019, 07:47 AM

Rains have caused water logging in Dadar, Kurla, Palghar and Thane.

24 July 2019, 07:42 AM

Severe waterlogging reported from Hindmata area and Sion:

 

24 July 2019, 07:38 AM

Traffic snarls was reported from several parts of the city due to water logging. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an alert across the state. The Disaster Helpline Number is 1916.

24 July 2019, 07:38 AM

“Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea during the next five days. Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over South-West and adjoining Central Arabian sea during next five days," IMD said in a previous advisory.

 

24 July 2019, 07:37 AM

The city will witness a high tide at 4.24 pm on Wednesday, with waves reaching 3.75-metre high. 

24 July 2019, 07:37 AM

In the next 24 hours, the Mumbai is experience “intermittent rain/shower with heavy falls in city and suburbs,” said the Regional Meterological Centre, Mumbai. The heavy rains, which began on Tuesday night, will continue for the next 48 hours. 

Must Watch

PT2M19S

PM Modi shares adorable pictures with a toddler on his Instagram wall