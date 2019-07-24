Mumbai rains Live: BMC issues traffic advisory, severe waterlogging across city

24 July 2019, 09:11 AM
Diversion restored on Goregaon Siddharth Hospital Traffic. The traffic was earlier diverted via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.
24 July 2019, 09:09 AM
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued traffic advisory, check out the diverted routes here.
These diverted routes are:
1. Alankar Talkies to Bhendi Bazaar traffic diverted via Don Taki to JJ Hospital.
2. SV Road National College traffic diverted via Link Road.
3. Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bridge and Bhau Daji Lad Marg.
4. Sion Road No.24 traffic diverted via Road No. 3
5. Goregaon Siddharth Hospital Traffic Diverted via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.
24 July 2019, 08:42 AM
Intense rainfall in Mumbai whole night. (171 mm at Colaba and 58 at Scz till 5.30 am)
Very likely to continue for next few hrs.
Please check the weather updates and other crucial updates to plan your day @Hosalikar_KS #WeatherUpdate #MumbaiRains https://t.co/7nvFhgCKwP
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2019
24 July 2019, 08:41 AM
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues traffic advisory.
Traffic Diversion Updates #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/0x4T4t605D
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2019
24 July 2019, 08:39 AM
School, colleges and offices will remain open. No government announcement on closing yet.
24 July 2019, 08:36 AM
Most trains are running normal. However, trains on Central and Western Line were running late.
24 July 2019, 08:24 AM
In the last 3 hours, Colaba and have recorded 5 mm of rainfall. Heavy waterlogging reported from Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd.
24 July 2019, 08:11 AM
#MumbaiRains: Roads in Sion area water-logged, after heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/iM9lOsOIk4
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
24 July 2019, 08:10 AM
Eight persons injured after three cars collided with each other in Andheri, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city,
Mumbai: 8 injured after three cars collided with each other in Andheri, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, early morning today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ts2srOqxd3
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
24 July 2019, 08:02 AM
#Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 24.74% cloud build-up. #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/yKUTu2PwMd
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 24, 2019
24 July 2019, 07:50 AM
Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station
Mumbai: Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cl4E0dgWf7
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
24 July 2019, 07:47 AM
Rains have caused water logging in Dadar, Kurla, Palghar and Thane.
24 July 2019, 07:42 AM
Severe waterlogging reported from Hindmata area and Sion:
Maharashtra: Water logging in parts of Mumbai following rainfall; visuals from Gandhi Market in Sion. pic.twitter.com/ytfG043xIt
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
Mumbai: Water logging in Hindmata area following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WEgK6aoixY
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019
24 July 2019, 07:38 AM
Traffic snarls was reported from several parts of the city due to water logging. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an alert across the state. The Disaster Helpline Number is 1916.
24 July 2019, 07:38 AM
“Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea during the next five days. Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over South-West and adjoining Central Arabian sea during next five days," IMD said in a previous advisory.
24 July 2019, 07:37 AM
The city will witness a high tide at 4.24 pm on Wednesday, with waves reaching 3.75-metre high.
24 July 2019, 07:37 AM
In the next 24 hours, the Mumbai is experience “intermittent rain/shower with heavy falls in city and suburbs,” said the Regional Meterological Centre, Mumbai. The heavy rains, which began on Tuesday night, will continue for the next 48 hours.