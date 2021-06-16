Traffic snarls across Mumbai as rain lashes city

It was another rainy day as Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall today morning (June 16). Consistent downpour caused waterlogging in several part of the country's commercial capital, including Parel area, leading to long traffic jams.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai, its western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 28.55 mm, 19 mm and 17.52 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours, according to reports coming in. The BMC also stated that a high tide of 4.05 meters at 4:13 pm, along with a low tide of 1.95 meters at 10:23 pm, is expected today.

According to the Weathermen, the downpour is going to continue over the next few days with few isolated areas receiving heavy showers on June 17-18. On Wednesday morning, heavy rainfall was seen in Sion, while some parts including Hindmata faced waterlogging. An area like Thane is likely to receive rain over the next three days. there were heavy rainfall in the city on June 15 as well, but in isolated areas and the wester winds over the region had also strengthened. According to media reports, the Weathermen said it was due to the development of an offshore trough from the North Maharashtra coast to the North Kerala coast.

A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai till June 17.

