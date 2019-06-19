Woman accuses Kerala CPI(M) leader's son Binoy Kodiyeri of rape and cheating

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint of 33-year-old woman who accused Binoy of repeatedly raping her for years on the pretext of marriage.

In her written complaint to the police, the 33-year old victim says that she met Binoy in 2009 while working for a dance bar in Dubai. After wooing her with promises of marriage, he allegedly convinced the victim to enter a consensual physical relationship.

In 2010, she was brought to Mumbai and provided a rented accommodation till 2018. A year later, she gave birth to a boy. Binoy allegedly continued to exploit her physically on the false pretext of getting married.

In 2018, the victim learned through social media that Binoy is already married and was cheating on her.

A case on charges of rape and cheating has been registered against Binoy at Oshiwara police station on June 13.

Last year, a travel ban was imposed on Binoy by a Dubai court in connection with a cheating case filed by the Gulf-based JAAS Tourism, which alleged that he had cheated the company of Rs 13 crore.

Binoy Kodiyeri has denied all charges against him.