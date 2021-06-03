Baarish Ban Jaana: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh play ex-lovers in this romantic number - Watch!

New Delhi: Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan music video Baarish Ban Jaana is finally out and the duo's fans are over cloud nine.

In this romantic number, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh play popular celebrities who have just broken up but come back together for a work project in the picturesque Kashmir Valley.

While performing their work commitments the ex-flames cannot stop thinking about their past romance.

Check out the music video:

The song is composed by Payal Dev and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa. Stebin Ben and Payal Dev have sung the song. Vyrl Orignals is the producer of the video.

The video has received more than 1 million views within a few hours of its release.

Earlier, Hina and Shaheer took to their respective social media handles to share amazing behind the scenes videos from ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’. The BTS gave us a sneak-peek of the camaraderie that the actors share.

On the work front, Shaheer will next be seen in the third season of the popular show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ opposite Erica Fernandes. Hina Khan’s upcoming projects are not known as of yet.