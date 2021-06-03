हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baarish Ban Jaana

Baarish Ban Jaana: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh play ex-lovers in this romantic number - Watch!

In this romantic song, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh play popular celebrities who have just broken up but come back together for a work project in the picturesque Kashmir Valley. 

Baarish Ban Jaana: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh play ex-lovers in this romantic number - Watch!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan music video Baarish Ban Jaana is finally out and the duo's fans are over cloud nine.

In this romantic number, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh play popular celebrities who have just broken up but come back together for a work project in the picturesque Kashmir Valley. 

While performing their work commitments the ex-flames cannot stop thinking about their past romance. 

Check out the music video:

The song is composed by Payal Dev and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa. Stebin Ben and Payal Dev have sung the song. Vyrl Orignals is the producer of the video.

The video has received more than 1 million views within a few hours of its release.

Earlier, Hina and Shaheer took to their respective social media handles to share amazing behind the scenes videos from ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’. The BTS gave us a sneak-peek of the camaraderie that the actors share.

On the work front, Shaheer will next be seen in the third season of the popular show ‘Kuch     Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ opposite Erica Fernandes. Hina Khan’s upcoming projects are not known as of yet.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Baarish Ban JaanaHina KhanShaheer SheikhVyrl Orignalspayal dev
Next
Story

'Sairat' music crosses 1.2bn views, music composers Ajay-Atul call it 'industry trendsetter'

Must Watch

PT16M49S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day