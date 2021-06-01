Hina Khan calls Shaheer Sheikh ‘farzi Kashmiri’ as actor hums ‘Bumbro Bumbro’ - Watch viral video!

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are collaborating for the first time for the music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, the teaser of which is releasing today. The duo seems to have had loads of fun while shooting for the song in the beautiful Kashmir valley.

Shaheer, who hails from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, took to his Instagram to share a funny behind the scenes video. In the video, the actor can be seen lipsing the ‘Bumbro Bumbro’ song to which Hina Khan teases him of being a fake ‘Kashmiri’.

Check out the viral video:



“Talent ki kadar he nahi hai..(There is no value of talent here) @realhinakhan @poojasinghgujral Playback singer @mohitsharmasaggie #BTS #BaarishBanJaana,” Shaheer captioned the video.

Hina Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Yeah yeah yeah #FarziKashmiri,” with a laughing emoji.

Earlier, Shaheer posted some pictures with Hina and wrote, “Are you guys ready to see a glimpse of #BaarishBanJaana, the teaser drops tomorrow! #BTW our fav pose is when she points at nothing and we both look in the same direction and smile.”

‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ is a romantic number sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and will be released on YouTube on June 3, at 11 am. The music video is produced by Vyrl Originals.