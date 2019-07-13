close

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish drops 'Bad Boy' remix with Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish drops &#039;Bad Boy&#039; remix with Justin Bieber
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Washington DC: Singer Billie Eilish proved that she is just the biggest Belieber ever, as she dropped the remix version of her song `Bad Boy` with none other than Justin Bieber. Putting rest to all the speculations about their collab, the singer, on Friday released the song on her YouTube channel.

The cover image of the video song is equally special, as it features pre-teen Eilish standing in front of her bedroom wall, full of photos of primetime pop star Bieber. The 17-year-old singer who has shared the same image on her Instagram has kept the song more like the old one. The song starts with low pitch croons of the `Ocean eyes` singer rising towards some very soft foot-tapping beats and in between, you will hear Justin Bieber`s voice.

`Bad Guy`, which was released in March this year served as the fifth single from Eilish`s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? as confirmed by Billboard. 

