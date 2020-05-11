हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Bollywood news: Teaser of Salman Khan's 'Tere Bina' song out. Seen yet?

The music video which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez was shot at Salman Khan`s farmhouse. The teaser shows snippets of the duo sharing some lovey-dovey moments.

Bollywood news: Teaser of Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Tere Bina&#039; song out. Seen yet?
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan

New Delhi: Ahead of the official music release, actor Salman Khan on Sunday dropped the teaser of the recently announced music video `Tere Bina`.

The 32-second clip gives a brief glimpse of the full music video that will be released on Tuesday (May 12).

The 54-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the launch of the teaser with the caption, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother`s Day."

The music video which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez was shot at Khan`s farmhouse. The teaser shows snippets of the duo sharing some lovey-dovey moments.

The song sung by Salman himself was set to tune by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. On Saturday, the actor had shared a video of him and Jacqueline having a chat with Waluscha de Sousa about nature and trying out new things amid the lockdown. 

Tags:
Salman KhanTere BinaJacqueline Fernandez
Next
Story

Inside Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina’s Frozen-themed birthday party at home
  • 67,152Confirmed
  • 2,206Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4129437Confirmed
  • 281408Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Video: India has a huge success against COVID-19