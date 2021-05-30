हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan shares hilarious BTS video from ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with Shaheer Sheikh, revealing how they were ‘tortured’ - Watch!

Actress Hina Khan has sent the netizens into splits with her latest behind the scenes video from her upcoming music album ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Hina Khan shares hilarious BTS video from ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with Shaheer Sheikh, revealing how they were ‘tortured’ - Watch!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan has sent the netizens into splits with her latest behind the scenes video from her upcoming music album ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Hina took to her Instagram on Saturday (May 29) to post a video of herself and Shaheer Sheikh biting their teeths in bitter cold while they are wrapped up in towels sharing how she has been tortured in minus degrees to shoot in rain.  

“This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice cold Barish..And how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA..It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work..And in the end it’s all worth it..We love serving you guys Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh A lot more BTS coming your way #StayTuned Releasing 3rd June on @vyrloriginals,” the 33 year old captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan will be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in an upcoming music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’. The romantic number is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and will be released on YouTube on June 3, at 11 am.

Hina had earlier shared the first poster of the song and captioned her post, “From the makers of Baarish, comes another beautiful monsoon melody! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June. How excited are you all?”

This is for the first time that Hina and Shaheer Sheikh have collaborated together for a project.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Recently, the actress has been featuring in multiple music videos. She was earlier seen in Patthar Wargi and Bedard.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hina KhanShaheer SheikhBaarish Ban Jaanapayal devStebin BenVYRL Originals
Next
Story

Here's the complete list of winners at Billboard Music Awards 2021

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: What is Sushil Kumar hiding?