Hina Khan shares hilarious BTS video from ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with Shaheer Sheikh, revealing how they were ‘tortured’ - Watch!

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan has sent the netizens into splits with her latest behind the scenes video from her upcoming music album ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Hina took to her Instagram on Saturday (May 29) to post a video of herself and Shaheer Sheikh biting their teeths in bitter cold while they are wrapped up in towels sharing how she has been tortured in minus degrees to shoot in rain.

“This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice cold Barish..And how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA..It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work..And in the end it’s all worth it..We love serving you guys Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh A lot more BTS coming your way #StayTuned Releasing 3rd June on @vyrloriginals,” the 33 year old captioned her post.

Hina Khan will be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in an upcoming music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’. The romantic number is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and will be released on YouTube on June 3, at 11 am.

Hina had earlier shared the first poster of the song and captioned her post, “From the makers of Baarish, comes another beautiful monsoon melody! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June. How excited are you all?”

This is for the first time that Hina and Shaheer Sheikh have collaborated together for a project.



Recently, the actress has been featuring in multiple music videos. She was earlier seen in Patthar Wargi and Bedard.