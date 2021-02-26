Janhvi Kapoor's backless sequins Bambi top for Roohi promotions costs a bomb - Can you guess the price?

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and generation next star Janhvi Kapoor is working round-the-clock to grab some plum offers. Her fans are eager to watch her in the upcoming horror comedy drama 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently clicked in and around the city for Roohi promotions, wearing a shimmering backless sequins Bambi top. She paired it with pop pink pants, looking spunky and stylish!

Check out her pictures:

Janhvi Kapoor wore a crystallised Bambi top from the Poster Girl clothing range and tagged them on Instagram as well. The top is priced at $374.90 which means Rs 27,139.59.

Roohi has been directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. It tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

The film is scheduled to release on March 11, 2021.