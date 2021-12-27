हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
arushi nishank

'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' song: Don't miss Arushi Nishank, Vishal Singh's sizzling chemistry! - Watch

'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' is sung by Shaurya Mehta and composed by Oye Kunaal. Actors Arushi Nishank and Vishan Singh star in the romantic music video for the song.

&#039;Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage&#039; song: Don&#039;t miss Arushi Nishank, Vishal Singh&#039;s sizzling chemistry! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arushi Nishank's music video 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' is finally out on YouTube and fans are ecstatic to watch the magical song come alive in beautiful frames. Arushi and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor Vishal Singh's chemistry in the video is palpable and will transport you to another world.

The 3-minute masterpiece released on Monday (December 27) on YouTube at 4 pm and already has thousands of views in less than an hour.

 

The song sung by Shaurya Mehta and composed by Oye Kunaal features a love story of a man deeply in love with a woman. However, it appears the two are in a rift as she's unable to trust his words and feels that he won't stick to his promises. But the man (Vishal) tries to convince her that his feelings are genuine.

 

Arushi Nishank has done a stellar job in painting a picture of the strained relationship between the couple and looks absolutely breathtaking in every frame. On the other hand, Vishal Singh has aced the character of the pained lover and done justice to Shaurya Mehta's melodious voice.

Take a look at the music video:

 

Arushi, daughter of Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, was earlier seen in the music video 'Wafa Raas Na Aayi'. 

On Sunday (December 26), Vishal and Arushi had shared pictures of the launch of the second poster of the music video. The honourable Governor of Maharashtra had launched the exciting poster and given his blessings to the two actors on Christmas (December 25).

The song 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage' has been composed by Oye Kunaal and is produced under Zee Music Company.

Tags:
arushi nishankVishal SinghJo Tumko Jhoot Lage music videoShaurya MehtaOye Kunaal
