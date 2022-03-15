Kamle song: 'Dulha-Dulhan' Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh romance in dreamy music video - WATCH

Mumbai: Actor Karan Kundrra and singer Akasa have come out with a new music single titled 'Kamle', which raises the bar for romance goals.

Akasa`s latest single 'Kamle' is with Yasser Desai.

The romantic track celebrates the union of two best friends and 'Kamle' jodi, Akasa and Karan, who pledge to be for each other through thick and thin. Sony Music Entertainment India announced the release of the number on Tuesday.

Karan, who plays the male leading the music video, says, "This romantic track has been a great collaboration with Sony Music and the best part is it`s alongside my close friend, Akasa. We share a special bond and viewers will get to see the chemistry that we have portrayed on screen. The song brought back so many memories and it was magical to shoot such a lovely number with Akasa."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The lyrics are penned by Seema Saini and the soulful composition by Shantanu Dutta beautifully express the emotion of being in love and celebrating love.

Talking about the launch of the song, Akasa mentions: "Celebrating all things love, I`m excited to see my single Kamle finally out. It`s a song that`s really close to my heart, and the feeling for me is very special as I have not only sung the track but I have also featured in the video with one of my closest friends, Karan Kundrra.

She added: "Our friendship is the inspiration behind the couple`s bond in the video. Being on set with him felt less like work, and more like two friends hanging out and having fun. I`m elated to see such a huge response from fans to the song even before its launch. Everyone seems to be loving our looks and our chemistry together. I am really hoping that they love Kamle and dedicate this track to their partner."

The track features the vocals of Akasa and Yasser Desai, whose beautiful duet breathes life into the song.

Singer Yasser adds, "Kamle is not just a love song, it also represents the emotions and feelings involved in a marriage ceremony for any family. It`s been a beautiful experience being part of this melodious track and, I hope listeners will enjoy this song."

The music video is produced by The Good Guns Motion Pictures and directed Ashwin Mani.

Adding to the fun and frolic in the shaadi choreography and the hook step adds more glitter to this sparkling video.

The video encapsulates the heartfelt moments between the bride (Akasa) and groom (Karan) whose relationship stands on a strong foundation of friendship.