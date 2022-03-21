Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai song: Don't miss Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Kaushal's electrifying love story, watch video

New Delhi: From hot stepper songs like 'Deedar De', 'Dil Chori', 'Saiyaan Ji' to 'Ishq Tera', actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has maintained a success spree of delivering massively appreciated songs.

She is now back with another mesmerizing love story song, 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' co starring Sunny Kaushal.

The song shot at picturesque locations of Allahabad, sees Nushrratt in an adorable look of a young girl. Her electrifying chemistry with Sunny Kaushal has left the audiences stunned for the all the right reasons. They can be seen driving around the city in the intense love story song.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:



Some fans comments read, "Both looking good together" with hundreds of heart emojis.

For the unversed, Sunny and Nushrratt will also be seen together in the film 'Hurdang', which also features Vijay Varma. The song is a joint collaboration of brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik and is written by Rashmi Virag.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Saiyaan ji' is Nushrratt's first single music, where her dazzling moves and glamourous avatar floored the audiences.

Before 'Saiyaan Ji', Nushrratt also set the stage afire, with songs like 'Dil Chori' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Deedar De' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Chote Chote Peg' and 'Ishq Tera' alongside Guru Randhawa.

On the other hand, Nushrratt will be next seen on the silver screen, with 'Chorri', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.