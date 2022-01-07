हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Isabelle Kaif

Inside Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's b'day video call, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal join!

Katrina Kaif's younger sister and actor Isabelle Kaif celebrated her birthday on Thursday (January 6).

Inside Katrina Kaif&#039;s sister Isabelle&#039;s b&#039;day video call, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal join!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday, the Kaif and Kaushal family got on a video call to wish the young starlet. The 'Sooryavanshi' actress even shared a glimpse of their family video call on Instagram.

The birthday call was attended by Kat, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and of course the birthday girl Isabelle Kaif. She celebrated her birthday on Thursday (January 6).

Take a look at Kat's post:

kat

For his sister-in-law Isabelle, Vicky Kaushal also shared a separate post on his Instagram with a cute nickname for her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Isy, have the most wonderful time working and partying today."

isabelle

Isabelle made her Bollywood debut in the film, ‘Time To Dance’ directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa and produced by Remo D'Souza’s wife Lizelle D'Souza. The star cast also includes Rajpal Yadav and Waluscha De Sousa. The movie was be the “1st-time ballroom and Latin dancing in Indian cinema”.

