'Mere Angne Mein': Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz recreate this class song for our peppy Holi playlist

New Delhi: Finally, Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz's much-awaited Holi track 'Mere Angne Mein' hit YouTube on Monday and it travels between 1435 AD and 2020. The song is sure to be on your Holi playlist. It has a peppy track and a story behind it. Set in the background of Holi, the track first introduces a couple who enjoy the festival with a group. The man then travels back to 1435 AD, which then brings Jacqueline and Asim in the frame. They have recreated the world of fairytale. Jacqueline plays a warrior princess and Asim is wooed by her beauty.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan, 'Mere Angne Mein' is a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan's popular track of the same name from 1981 film 'Laawaris'. The music courtesy goes to Tanishk Bagchi while it has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

Watch 'Mere Angne Mein' here:

'Mere Angne Mein' is Asim's first project post-'Bigg Boss 13'. Ahead of its release, Jacqueline and Asim shared several BTS glimpses of the song.

