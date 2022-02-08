Rahul Vaidya calls Lata Mangeshkar ‘Maa Saraswati’ mourns her demise with a video: WATCH

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92, after suffering multiple organ failure post COVID. Her death has created a huge void in the Indian cultural and artistic sphere - leaving her family, friends and fans heartbroken. Bigg Boss 14 runner up, singer Rahul Vaidya attended Lata didi’s funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The singer also took to his social media account to share a throwback video of himself interviewing the veteran singer.

In the video, Rahul can be seen telling Lata that since childhood whenever he imagined ‘Bharat Mata’ an image of a lady wrapped in saree would come to his mind and complimented the veteran singer and told her that she is just looking like an embodiment of ‘Bharat Mata’ to him.



Lata, who was wearing a tricolour saree, laughs hearing it and responded, “Mujhe laga ki aaj ka din hamara Swatantrata ka din hai, toh kyu na mai khadi pehnoon. Yeh khadi ki saree hai. Aur ispe tiranga hai” (I wore a khadi tricolour saree today, in hounour of our Indepence Day, which is being celebrated today).

Captioning his post, Rahul wrote, "Om shanti Lata ji you’ve left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. Live happily here after maa saraswati”.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honour at the Shivaji Park on February 6, in the presence of thousands of fans and eminent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various others paid their last respects to the iconic singer.

Lata Mangeshkar had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades and sang in more than 3 Indian languages. She received numerous awards, including the prestigious Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke award and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.