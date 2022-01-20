हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2022: Daler Mehndi to perform at virtual concert in Metaverse!

Daler Mehndi will become the first Indian to perform at a Metaverse virtual concert.

Mumbai: Singer and record producer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to tracks such as `Rang De Basanti`, `Dangal` and `Tunak Tunak Tun`, is set to perform at India`s first Metaverse concert on Republic Day.

The Bhangra pop pioneer will perform his hit numbers `Namoh Namoh`, `Jago India`, and will also dedicate a special track to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With this, Daler Mehndi has become the first Indian to perform at a Metaverse virtual concert. Others who have done it include Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande.

 

Based on a peer-to-peer network, Metaverse allows artistes to perform live from anywhere in the world, while audiences can watch them from the comfort of their own homes on their screens.

In addition, selected NFTs will also be launched during the event. Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based game studio, has created this blockchain powered Metaverse which offers playable NFTs.

