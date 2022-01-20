Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, revisit these 5 memorable patriotic poems

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year, a commemoration of the date of 26 January 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. This historic day is remembered all across the country and celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm.
The main attraction of the day is the R-day parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at India Gate. Apart from this, there are stunning tableaux that honour the country's vibrant culture and its courageous military forces during the Republic Day parade.
Ahead of Republic Day 2022, revisit these patriotic poems written by renowned, great poets including Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Sarojini Naidu, and Shyamlal Gupta.
1. Jhanda Uncha Rahe Humara by Shyamlal Gupta
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara
Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara
Sadaa shakti sarsaane waala,
Prem sudha barsaane waala,
Veero ko harshaane waala,
Maatru bhoomi ka tan-man saara, - 2times
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara.
Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara
Swatantra ke bheeshan run mein,
Lakhkar josh badhein kshan-kshan mein,
Kaape shatru dekh ke mann mein,
Mit jaye bhay sankat saara - 2times
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humaara.
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara.
Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara
Is zande ke neeche nirbhay,
Rahei(n) swaadheen hum avichal nishchay.
Bolo Bhaarat maata ki jay.
Swatantrata ho dheyey humara
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara.
Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara
Aao, pyaare veero! Aao;
Desh- dharm par bali-bali jao
Ek saath sab mil kar gaao,
“Pyaara Bhaarat desh humaara,
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humaara.
Iski shaan na jaane paaye,
Chaahei(n) jaan bhale hi jaye,
Vishwa vijay karke dikhlaaye,
Tab hove praan poorna humaara
Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humaara,
Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara.”
2. Where the mind is without fear by Rabindranath Tagore
Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high
Where knowledge is free
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments
By narrow domestic walls
Where words come out from the depth of truth
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way
Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit
Where the mind is led forward by thee
Into ever-widening thought and action
Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.
3. Azadi Ka Geet (Song of freedom) by Harivansh Rai Bachchan
(Translated from Hindi)
We are so free our flag is the cloud
Doll decorated with silver, gold, diamonds, pearls
The time to terrorize them has passed
The puppets who adorn them
We have just thrown the handcuffs
Awakening of traditional ancestors again
We raised the snow-kirit brightly on the head
We are so free our flag is the cloud
Umbrellas decorated with silver, gold, diamonds, pearls
Those who used to shave their heads are now blushing
The broken world raining flower bud
Vehicles of thunderbolts deepen fearlessly in amber
Indrayudh also once who was full of courage
Sixty-quarters of Kartal making our umbrella
We are so free our flag is the cloud
4. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna by Ram Prasad Bismil
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai
Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai
aye watan Karta nahin kyun doosra kuch baat-cheet
Dekhta hun main jise woh chup teri mehfil mein hai
Aye shaheed-e-mulk-o-millat main tere oopar nisaar
Ab teri himmat ka charcha ghair ki mehfil mein hai
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai
Waqt aanay dey bata denge tujhe aye aasman
Hum abhi se kya batayen kya hamare dil mein hai
Khainch kar layee hai sab ko qatl hone ki ummeed
Aashiqon ka aaj jumghat koocha-e-qaatil mein hai
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai
Hai liye hathiyaar dushman taak mein baitha udhar
Aur hum taiyyaar hain seena liye apna idhar
Khoon se khelenge holi gar vatan muskhil mein hai
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai
Haath jin mein ho junoon katt te nahi talvaar se
Sar jo uth jaate hain voh jhukte nahi lalkaar se
Aur bhadkega jo shola-sa humaare dil mein hai
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai
Hum to ghar se nikle hi the baandhkar sar pe kafan
Jaan hatheli par liye lo barh chale hain ye qadam
Zindagi to apni mehmaan maut ki mehfil mein hai
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai
Yuun khadaa maqtal mein qaatil kah rahaa hai baar baar
Kya tamannaa-e-shahaadat bhi kisee ke dil mein hai
Dil mein tuufaanon ki toli aur nason mein inqilaab
Hosh dushman ke udaa denge humein roko na aaj
Duur reh paaye jo humse dam kahaan manzil mein hai
Wo jism bhi kya jism hai jismein na ho khoon-e-junoon
Kya lade toofaanon se jo kashti-e-saahil mein hai
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai.
Dekhna hai zor kitna baazuay qaatil mein hai.
We wish you a Happy Republic Day!