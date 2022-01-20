Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, revisit these 5 memorable patriotic poems

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year, a commemoration of the date of 26 January 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. This historic day is remembered all across the country and celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm.

The main attraction of the day is the R-day parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at India Gate. Apart from this, there are stunning tableaux that honour the country's vibrant culture and its courageous military forces during the Republic Day parade.

Ahead of Republic Day 2022, revisit these patriotic poems written by renowned, great poets including Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Sarojini Naidu, and Shyamlal Gupta.

1. Jhanda Uncha Rahe Humara by Shyamlal Gupta

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara

Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara

Sadaa shakti sarsaane waala,

Prem sudha barsaane waala,

Veero ko harshaane waala,

Maatru bhoomi ka tan-man saara, - 2times

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara.

Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara

Swatantra ke bheeshan run mein,

Lakhkar josh badhein kshan-kshan mein,

Kaape shatru dekh ke mann mein,

Mit jaye bhay sankat saara - 2times

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humaara.

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara.

Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara

Is zande ke neeche nirbhay,

Rahei(n) swaadheen hum avichal nishchay.

Bolo Bhaarat maata ki jay.

Swatantrata ho dheyey humara

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humara.

Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara

Aao, pyaare veero! Aao;

Desh- dharm par bali-bali jao

Ek saath sab mil kar gaao,

“Pyaara Bhaarat desh humaara,

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humaara.

Iski shaan na jaane paaye,

Chaahei(n) jaan bhale hi jaye,

Vishwa vijay karke dikhlaaye,

Tab hove praan poorna humaara

Jhanda uncha rahei(n) humaara,

Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyaara.”

2. Where the mind is without fear by Rabindranath Tagore

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Where the mind is led forward by thee

Into ever-widening thought and action

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

3. Azadi Ka Geet (Song of freedom) by Harivansh Rai Bachchan

(Translated from Hindi)

We are so free our flag is the cloud

Doll decorated with silver, gold, diamonds, pearls

The time to terrorize them has passed

The puppets who adorn them

We have just thrown the handcuffs

Awakening of traditional ancestors again

We raised the snow-kirit brightly on the head

We are so free our flag is the cloud

Umbrellas decorated with silver, gold, diamonds, pearls

Those who used to shave their heads are now blushing

The broken world raining flower bud

Vehicles of thunderbolts deepen fearlessly in amber

Indrayudh also once who was full of courage

Sixty-quarters of Kartal making our umbrella

We are so free our flag is the cloud

4. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna by Ram Prasad Bismil

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai

aye watan Karta nahin kyun doosra kuch baat-cheet

Dekhta hun main jise woh chup teri mehfil mein hai

Aye shaheed-e-mulk-o-millat main tere oopar nisaar

Ab teri himmat ka charcha ghair ki mehfil mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Waqt aanay dey bata denge tujhe aye aasman

Hum abhi se kya batayen kya hamare dil mein hai

Khainch kar layee hai sab ko qatl hone ki ummeed

Aashiqon ka aaj jumghat koocha-e-qaatil mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Hai liye hathiyaar dushman taak mein baitha udhar

Aur hum taiyyaar hain seena liye apna idhar

Khoon se khelenge holi gar vatan muskhil mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Haath jin mein ho junoon katt te nahi talvaar se

Sar jo uth jaate hain voh jhukte nahi lalkaar se

Aur bhadkega jo shola-sa humaare dil mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Hum to ghar se nikle hi the baandhkar sar pe kafan

Jaan hatheli par liye lo barh chale hain ye qadam

Zindagi to apni mehmaan maut ki mehfil mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Yuun khadaa maqtal mein qaatil kah rahaa hai baar baar

Kya tamannaa-e-shahaadat bhi kisee ke dil mein hai

Dil mein tuufaanon ki toli aur nason mein inqilaab

Hosh dushman ke udaa denge humein roko na aaj

Duur reh paaye jo humse dam kahaan manzil mein hai

Wo jism bhi kya jism hai jismein na ho khoon-e-junoon

Kya lade toofaanon se jo kashti-e-saahil mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai.

Dekhna hai zor kitna baazuay qaatil mein hai.

We wish you a Happy Republic Day!