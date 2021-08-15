Sahdev Dirdo's Bachpan Ka Pyaar music video by rapper Badshah, Aastha Gill is pure fun! - Watch

New Delhi: Remember the boy from the viral video Bachpan Ka Pyaar? The overnight national sensation is a music video star now. The 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo recently featured in the official video of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill. The song, released on August 11, was written by the rapper Badshah and composed by Hiten. The song is a total chartbuster and will surely get you grooving with your friends.

Check out the music video for Bachpan Ka Pyaar by Badshah:

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song was one of the most trending videos in India, a few weeks ago. It had become a rage and the little boy who sang it has been propelled to overnight stardom.

The video of the song 'Bachpan ka Pyar' was shared widely on social media where Sahadev was seen singing his heart out as his parents are heard prompting him with the lyrics. The song had captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who were churning remixes on the original 'Bachpan ka Pyar' video and posting their own lip-sync versions.

Since being shared online on July 3, the viral clip has got millions of views on Instagram. People even searched for the original song and ended up at a 2018 song “Bachpan Ka Pyar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana".