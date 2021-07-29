US man wins the internet over with his dance to 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' in viral video - Watch

New Delhi: As the whole country grooves to the viral song 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' sung by an adorable little boy named Sahadev, the song seems to be getting popular across the world as well. In a twist of events, a US man Ricky Pond recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of him dancing to the Badshah remix of the song and netizens are impressed! In the video, the man is seen vibing to the song and making dramatic gestures. Finally, he breaks into dance at the beat drop and leaves netizens in awe.

In the caption, he wrote, "Not sure what I just did, Just a little fun. Inspired by @abcddancefactory".

Check out the viral video:

Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "This bachpan ka Pyaar is awesome" while another said, "What you did is really cute". Overall, netizens seemed to be impressed by the wholesome video and left praises for Pond in the comments.

Rick Pond, a social media personality, is known for dancing to Bollywood hits and in fact, songs from all over the world.

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song is one of the most trending videos in India currently. It has become a rage and the little boy who sang it has been propelled to overnight stardom.

The video of the song 'Bachpan ka Pyar' was shared widely on social media where Sahadev is seen singing his heart out as his parents are heard prompting him with the lyrics. The song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original 'Bachpan ka Pyar' video and posting their own lip-sync versions.

Since being shared online on July 3, the viral clip has got over 9 million views along with 4.5 million likes on Instagram. People even searched for the original song and ended up at a 2018 song “Bachpan Ka Pyar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana".