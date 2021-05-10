हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan-Disha Patani crank up the heat with their new song 'Zoom Zoom' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' - Watch

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani crank up the heat once again with their new dance number 'Zoom Zoom' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

New Delhi: After dance numbers such as 'Seeti Maar' and 'Radhe Title Track', Salman Khan and Disha Patani burn the dance floor in their recently released song 'Zoom Zoom' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and fans are going crazy over the upbeat song! 

On Monday morning (May 10), the music video of the song 'Zoom Zoom' premiered on YouTube and it has already reached over 1 lakh views! 

In the video, Bollywood's Bhai Salman Khan can be seen rocking a red leather jacket and busting some moves with the glamorous Disha Patani. Both the actors bring in their zestful energy and signature dance steps to the floor and steal the show.

The Song 'Zoom Zoom' was composed by Sajid Wajid, sung by Ash King & Iulia Vantur, and was penned by lyricist Kunaal Vermaa.

Alongside Salman Khan, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. 

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZeePlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

