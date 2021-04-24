Salman Khan and Disha Patani's 'Seeti Maar' song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to release on THIS date!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer was released on April 22, 2021. The Radhe trailer remained one of the top trending subjects all over social media in the country.

The trailer gave a glimpse of one of the tracks from the film titled 'Seeti Maar' which will be out soon.

The song Seeti Maar is officially releasing on Monday and the makers recently released a poster of the song, exhibiting a silhouette of Disha's still from the number. The anticipation sure seems to be growing by the moment. Seeti Maar is the first song of the film to be released.

The dance number Seeti Maar features Salman Khan alongside Disha Patani.

The music of the track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and Shabbir Ahmad is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists. Shaikh Jani Basha is the choreographer of this peppy dance number.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZeePlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.