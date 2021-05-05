Salman Khan's Radhe title track out, Disha Patani adds glamour to song - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans once again with the upcoming actioner 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is an Eid release and will hit the screens on May 13, 2021. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have unveiled the title track of the film and needless to say everyone is talking about it, already. Watch Radhe Title Track here:

The Radhe title track is trending on number 23 on YouTube upon its release and has garnered 2,518,767 views in mere 5 hours.

The song has been composed by Sajid Wajid and is crooned by Sajid. Mudassar Khan is the choreographer and Sajid has penned the lyrics as well. Actress Disha Patani has added the glamour and spunk to the song while Sallu Bhai leads the pack in his own style.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.