Singer Shweta Pandit, husband Ivano Fucci welcome first child in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Singer Shweta Pandit and her husband Ivano Fucci were recently blessed with a daughter, whom they’ve named Izana, in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shweta revealed about her daughter’s birth on Instagram with some lovely photos of the family. “Blessings for Izana,” she captioned her post. In the pictures, baby Izana is seen cradled in her mother’s arms while Shweta and Ivano smile for the perfect frame. Take a look at the photos here:

Before introducing Izana, the couple posted a sweet video of themselves revealing the gender of their baby.

Shweta reportedly delivered Izana in February but chose not to reveal the news during the testing times of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Shweta and her family were quarantined in Italy earlier in March due to the pandemic. She had documented the same on Twitter. "My beautiful second home Italy has been a braveheart fighting the coronavirus outbreak. My family and I are currently in Tuscany, quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again," read one of her tweets.

My beautiful 2nd home Italy has been a braveheart fighting the pandemic #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak My family and i are currently in Tuscany, #Quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again #CoronaVirusUpdate #lockdown #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/IhqynDLfIr — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 13, 2020

She further added to say, "Never felt Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people everyday, are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling."

Never felt #Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people everyday, are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling #Quarantined #CoronaVirusUpdate #SafetyFirst #Covid_19 #italylockdown — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 14, 2020

Shweta married Ivano, a film producer, in 2016. Izana is their first child.