हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Pandit

Singer Shweta Pandit, husband Ivano Fucci welcome first child in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic

Shweta reportedly delivered Izana in February but chose not to reveal the news during the testing times of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Singer Shweta Pandit, husband Ivano Fucci welcome first child in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shwetapandit7

New Delhi: Singer Shweta Pandit and her husband Ivano Fucci were recently blessed with a daughter, whom they’ve named Izana, in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shweta revealed about her daughter’s birth on Instagram with some lovely photos of the family. “Blessings for Izana,” she captioned her post. In the pictures, baby Izana is seen cradled in her mother’s arms while Shweta and Ivano smile for the perfect frame. Take a look at the photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Blessings for #Izana  #babygirl #newborn #newparents 

A post shared by SP  (@shwetapandit7) on

Before introducing Izana, the couple posted a sweet video of themselves revealing the gender of their baby.

Shweta reportedly delivered Izana in February but chose not to reveal the news during the testing times of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Shweta and her family were quarantined in Italy earlier in March due to the pandemic. She had documented the same on Twitter. "My beautiful second home Italy has been a braveheart fighting the coronavirus outbreak. My family and I are currently in Tuscany, quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again," read one of her tweets.

She further added to say, "Never felt Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people everyday, are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling."

Shweta married Ivano, a film producer, in 2016. Izana is their first child.

Tags:
Shweta PanditShweta Pandit Ivano FucciShweta Pandit daughterCoronavirus
Next
Story

Stay home and create your own music: Google Doodle celebrates filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger
Corona Meter
  • 33050Confirmed
  • 8325Discharged
  • 1074Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M41S

DNA: The world will teach China a lesson